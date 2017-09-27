MBA programmes: mastering the changes

Segran Nair, head of the MBA programme at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB), can’t wait to be shot of the old.

"Running two parallel programmes has been a nightmare. Though we communicated the differences, there has been some confusion, particularly where supervisors and examiners operated across both curricula." Some student dissertation projects have overrun "but we have learnt lessons and will try to avoid a repetition".

The North West University School of Business & Governance has also taken time to settle but for more complicated reasons. The beginning of 2016 marked not only the start of the new MBA but also the merger of the university’s two business schools, in Potchefstroom and Mafeking.

Acting director Tommy du Plessis says the workload from running two programmes from two schools has been enormous and stressful.

For some, it’s been business as usual. An initial reduction in MBA applications — the result of bachelor’s students not qualifying for direct entry — has evened out as candidates have made their way through the PGD pipeline. Louise Whittaker, academic head at Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science, says: "The system seems to be effective. Students are progressing well from one to the other."

Almost too well, in some cases. At least two deans say they may have to expand MBA teaching capacity in the near future if strong demand for PGDs translates directly into MBAs.