How business schools can change society

"Power and machinery, money and goods, are useful only as they set us free to live," said Henry Ford.

The future of business schools is subject to the same uncertainty and apprehension as that pervading modern society in the fourth industrial revolution. While the stated mission of schools is to develop leaders for the future, this is mired in the complexity and ambiguity of an uncertain, unknown and undefined future.

So are business schools still relevant, or are they becoming extinct?

They can certainly play a meaningful role in a changing society through relevant programmes that develop analytical and diagnostic competences in a turbulent and unknown world.

There are those who eagerly predict that business schools will become irrelevant due to technological change. Business schools are traditionally judged on relevance, value, legitimacy and reputation. Now other entities have entered the market to create a competitive struggle for survival. Business schools that learn to innovate and reconfigure their value proposition will be able to survive. These are the ones that will retool themselves for the future and add value to business and society.

Change and disruption are clearly unavoidable and social reality seems fluid and shifting, but the human factor or lived experiences of people are somewhat underplayed. The new order of technological advancement is changing the way we live, work and play. This evolving techno-human society, characterised by the sheer pace and quantum of digitalisation, will, in time, transform our traditional assumptions about our humanity, the nature of work, knowledge and how we interact with our environment.

Furthermore, the scarcity of jobs, provoked by the acceleration of robotics and automation, will worsen inequality in an already unequal society.

The fundamental question is: how do we build equitable benefits from these technologies for every nation and person? The World of Work Report 2011 highlights two findings — social discontent and social unrest — as consequences of societal challenges. Hence if we fail to achieve higher purpose and fulfilment in economic activity infused with an ideology of humanitarian service we risk retrogression.

There is a prosaic logic in contemplating the role of business in these uncertain times. Being responsive and responsible are key elements of business intelligence today. Henry Ford once declared that business was a service, not a bonanza. The modern business model that pursues a balance between stakeholder and shareholder is at the centre of a humanising economy, one for a better society. It implies an interrelatedness and interdependence: better business for a better society.

Not all change is progress, but people generally understand change to mean improvement. Hence, where technological change is harnessed in pursuit of human development, progress and sustainability are likely to follow. Lifting people out of poverty, unemployment and inequality is the transformation that needs a breakthrough. It is not the next revolution; it begs a breakthrough now.

The World Economic Forum council on the future of economic growth and social inclusion explored the opportunities linked to enabling this growth and inclusion in the age of the fourth industrial revolution. It aims to develop ideas for progress in four directions: making globalisation more inclusive, unlocking productivity and potential, promoting multidimensional inclusion and tackling the rise of echo chambers — groups of people, usually on social media, sharing narrow-minded views.

Change must promote social justice and progress. In an economic system of deprivation that favours the few and leaves the majority entangled in poverty, unemployment and inequality, the risk is high. The world, also startled by the disorder created by systematic destruction of the moral fibre of society through greed, unethical behaviour, self-interest, discrimination and prejudice, is in need of a breakthrough for the good.

Throughout human history, the dominant belief was that societal problems can be solved through economic productivity. Therefore, economic activity should be organised to bring about social peace and solve socioeconomic problems. Transformation must serve humanity, and to achieve this we need a humanising economy that improves the state of the world — an economy that transitions to a better, greater world and prosperity for all.

For this to happen, business must be the vehicle for economic progress, building and maintaining wellbeing and financial prosperity, creating shared value, pursuing beneficial financial success and connecting business success with social progress.