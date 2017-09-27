Can business schools find the light?

MBAs are waiting for the promised light at the end of the tunnel. How quickly that light can be found is what occupies academics and researchers at business schools.

Are we looking for a magic bullet? Or are we looking for a panacea that does not yet exist but needs to be created?

As we become accustomed to gene mutation, artificial intelligence, robotic intelligence, cognitive adaptive technologies and the digital university, we need to reflect on the relevance of business schools and business education.

Schools are scrambling to reinvent themselves in what has become known as the fourth industrial revolution. We live in unprecedented times and our lives are being fundamentally altered.

The first revolution used water and steam to advance production; the second harnessed electric power to greatly increase it; the third used information technology to automate production; and now the fourth is extending the third by merging technologies that breach recognised biological, digital and physical parameters.

The pace, magnitude and complexity of change is unlike anything previously experienced. A World Economic Forum report, "The Future of Jobs", predicts a net loss of 5m jobs globally by 2020. The greatest losses will be among white-and blue-collar workers as demand shifts towards innovation, foresight and thinking skills.

The war for talent has intensified to unprecedented levels. Talented individuals will find themselves at the forefront of the global labour market. Those who can ply their trade across geographies, cultures and technologies, and who find comfort and excitement in this uncertainty, will be sought after — leading to greater gaps in remuneration levels.

So how should business schools develop business leaders for a world of work that can’t yet be defined?

Two important shifts need to take place: schools must reinvent themselves without fear or inhibition; and graduates seeking to do MBAs must recognise that the degree alone is not the magic bullet for business success.

Schools offering MBAs should shift the focus from content to capability, from classroom to community, and from school to student. We need to move away from knowing and doing, to transferability and adaptation.

The novelty of using case studies steeped in historical scenarios does little to prepare business leaders for a future that changes by the hour.

An approach that could be considered is the "plus-one" concept, in which students are required to provide more than one solution to a problem on the basis that the world of work and business is not one-dimensional. Schools should also ask themselves if they have the ideal academic expertise in a space where theory, practice and innovation merge.

Schools should reflect on their MBA curricula, as the relevance of core subjects such as finance and accounting is being questioned. There is a growing belief that the MBA needs to incorporate more of the liberal arts to encourage reflection, creativity, critical thinking and unorthodox views.

Graduates must develop transferable skills whereby personal development is not seen as an absolute but as a continuous quest to improve oneself as a leader or manager in an evolving space. Schools must recognise that their students are not a homogenous group of participants but a collection of diverse participants who must be treated as individuals, all embarking on the same journey but taking different routes. The MBA is a journey of self-discovery. Business schools will need to reimagine its teaching, learning and curriculum.

An MBA student must be ready to engage in a journey of learning that shifts from knowing and doing towards imagining, discovering and inventing. Students must free themselves from the shackles of what they know learning to be; they should essentially unlearn the way they have learnt and develop this new way of learning where they see themselves as part of a broader, complex and fluid community.

Students must embark on the MBA journey of self-discovery in a way that optimises their capability in order to be comfortable in applying themselves in varying contexts.

This is a clarion call for graduates to develop a mind-set for change, and for schools to create an enabling learning journey for such innovation and creativity to flourish.