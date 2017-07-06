Cell C: Bad blood over BEE

It rejects the proposed deal, saying it does "nothing more than further enrich the super wealthy", according to one CellSAf shareholder. That it should suffer another heavy dilution and quietly hand the company over is grossly unfair, the shareholder says.

Like Oger, CellSAf has not received a cent in dividends and says it has steadily been deprived of any participation in the management and control of the company.

But the bad blood runs deeper. The proposed recapitalisation of Cell C has laid bare the tensions among the 30 small investors that make up CellSAf. Mistrust was fuelled by rumours that one of the shareholders tried to buy out some of CellSAf’s partners. This aborted deal valued the entire CellSAf at R1bn, which raised expectations that the business was worth far more. But the deal did not go through as the would-be acquirer was unable to raise capital.

Without protection from dilution, the CellSAf stake is worth nothing as Cell C’s liabilities far exceed its assets. "Blue Label is not trying to steal the business," says a source sympathetic to Cell C. "It wants Cell C to survive because [the market needs] competition."

CellSAf sought a "commercial solution" from Oger. There were talks of a R300m offer to CellSAF by Oger plus a small stake in the restructured Cell C. But no agreement was reached. Spokesman Nomonde Mabuya says Oger’s chairman rejected CellSAf’s overture in writing. And, she says, Oger accused CellSAf of "seeking an unwarranted and undeserved gain".