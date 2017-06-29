Mosebenzi Zwane: The man destroying SA mining

The Chamber of Mines and others are raising red flags over the ‘innovative’ new mining charter imposed on the industry by mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane. They say it is illegal in many respects and will scare away investment and harm the country as a whole. But the industry must do more to deracialise mining to avert more outlandish ideas of transformation.

As the shock new charter heads to court, with the chamber launching an urgent interdict to stop it being implemented and taking Zwane on review, significant damage has already been done — with more damage to come in the months and even years of litigation that could lie ahead.

The ANC is openly divided over it, with Zuma telling parliament that the charter would “revive” SA’s economy, while economic transformation committee chair Enoch Godongwana expressed concern, in an interview with City Press, that the charter would add to job losses in the sector.

Talk in Sandton’s investment banking district is that three deals were cancelled immediately after Zwane launched and gazetted the new, reviewed mining charter on June 15. At least one of them was the kind of deal which would have extended the life of the mining asset involved from three or four years to eight to 10 years. That would have sustained the jobs and livelihoods of employees and their families for several extra years, in an industry which has shed 70,000 jobs over the past five years.

