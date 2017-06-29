Diamond sector just not cutting it

Ernest Blom, chairman of the Diamond Dealers Club of SA, says the number of cutters and polishers in SA has dropped to about 200-250 today, most of whom are black, from about 4,500 15 years ago.

SDT CEO Futhi Zikalala Mvelase says the numbers need to be interrogated. She is sceptical about the figure of 4,500. She says it was inevitable for SA’s cutting and polishing industry to have evolved over the past 15 years, just as it has in other countries. In Belgium, for example, the number of cutters and polishers has fallen from about 25,000 to 1,000.

In SA there are more one-or two-person businesses than there were before, and the SDT wants to help them to grow into larger entities, she says.

The SDT’s most recent annual report shows that of 47 companies to which it sold diamonds in 2015/2016, three were "growth and transformation" companies, 20 were small black-owned entities and 19, who accounted for 76% of sales by value, were larger beneficiating companies. Zikalala Mvelase says those larger companies had empowerment of 20%-30%, but were not wholly black owned.

Last year the SDT bought 3% of locally produced diamonds, well below the 10% envisaged in the legislation. It made a loss of R3.1m for the year, more than double the previous year’s.

Zikalala Mvelase says there was a severe downturn in the global diamond industry for the first three quarters of the 2015/2016 financial year, which affected the SDT’s customers and its income. Small cutters and polishers in SA, like those in other countries, found it hard to get funding, and offtake was weak.