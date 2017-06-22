What it costs to make a drug

Pfizer, incidentally, spent $7.87bn on research and development (R&D) expenses in the 2016 financial year — almost three times Aspen’s annual revenue at recent exchange rates.

Ascendis Health CEO Karsten Wellner says the development cost of a single new chemical entity can be as much as $850m. For "biosimilars" — officially approved versions of original products, also known as "follow-on biologics" — Wellner says the cost is about $100m, while a commodity generic can be as low as $1m.

Investopedia lists 10 steps to producing a new drug, including developing the compound, clinical trials, initial US Food & Drug Administration application, review, inspection and, finally, approval — or rejection.

Clearly, none of this is cheap, but Health Affairs Blog, a health policy site that has been used in US congressional testimony, says R&D costs do not explain high US drug prices in particular. Its research found there are "billions of dollars left over even after worldwide research budgets are covered".

"To put the excess revenue in perspective, lowering the magnitude of the US premium to a level where it matches global R&D expenditures across the 15 companies we assessed would have saved US patients, businesses and taxpayers approximately $40bn in 2015."