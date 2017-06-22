The price of life

At least Herceptin is registered in SA. Kelly du Plessis, founder of NGO Rare Diseases, says there are 14 treatments for pulmonary hypertension but only one is available in SA. And it works better with another treatment (not available in SA) in dual therapy. So the one available often fails.

About 300 members of Rare Diseases use section 21 permits to import rare medicines available only overseas. They need to reapply for the permits every six months, sometimes facing delays, and medical aids don’t pay for section 21 medication.

The problem is drug companies don’t always want to register rare-disease medicines here, given the long process and tiny market. "The process is so laborious. Nobody wants to do it," says Du Plessis.

Joey Gouws, registrar of the Medicines Control Council (MCC), which has just been reconstituted as the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, recently said there was a backlog of 7,900 medicines awaiting registration.

Du Plessis says medical aids often fight against paying for new medicines. First, they argue that if the drug is not available in state hospitals, it isn’t necessary to pay for it — a strange but legal basis for deciding what is good enough for private care. Second, they say new drugs are too expensive or the data on rare-disease drugs is too sparse.

In the US, medical aids or patients only have to pay for a high-cost drug if it works. If it doesn’t, the drug company must bear the cost. SA law prevents this.

Medicine Access scientist João Carapinha says: "In oncology few medicines are 100% effective. However, medical schemes and the department of health are currently paying for treatment failure. We need a better way to pay for medicines that perform well."

The department’s medicine pricing policy is woefully out of date, lagging behind payment innovations in other markets. For example, bulk buying of high-cost drugs by a group of medical aids (to wrangle better discounts) is also banned. In the UK, government uses an equation to work out if a drug is too expensive, measuring the cost of a life saved or lengthened and its economic benefit. Says Carapinha: "What’s lacking in SA is a scientific approach based on international standards to determine when a medicine is priced excessively and is therefore unaffordable. The department of health has a lot of work to do to get to this stage."

While policymakers dither, people like Brooklyn Rex and Tobeka Daki, and many others, are the casualties.