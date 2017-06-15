To the (business) rescue

More financially distressed companies that have gone into business rescue since 2011 have been saved than have failed, according to figures from the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). This disproves the general perception that business rescue has had a low success rate since the practice was introduced in SA in May 2011 under the Companies Act.

Of the 1,122 business rescue proceedings completed by the end of 2016, 48% were successful compared with 38% that failed. The remaining 14% of cases were terminated before they actually entered the process.

Just over 1,100 companies are currently in the business rescue process, CIPC figures show.