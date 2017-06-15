Has the DA averted a political derailment?

A lengthy disciplinary process and subsequent legal challenge would have shifted the focus of the DA — and the electorate — off its election campaign and trained it at the bitter fight with Zille, a risk leaders sought to avert by negotiating a settlement with her.

The political settlement means Zille will keep her job as premier, but she cannot participate in national and provincial party structures – this waters down her attempts to critique the direction of the party under Maimane’s leadership. While Zille is not a member of its federal executive committee, she was co-opted to the structure due to her role as Western Cape premier.

"We have got a big project to run in this country," she said. "If it [the DA] fails, SA fails ... I don’t want to be part of helping it to fail, I want it to succeed."

As part of the deal, Zille publicly apologised "unreservedly" for her comments on colonialism, saying she was "genuinely sorry". She is also barred from commenting on party matters unless she does so with the prior approval of the proper party structures. Her public comments have to be limited to her role as Western Cape premier. She is not prohibited from participating in the party caucus in the province.

Maimane is understood to have brokered the deal with Zille in a string of meetings held with her, with the agreement finally being signed late on Monday. The negotiations included asking her to step down of her own volition, which she was not willing to do. Essentially, Zille was let off with a slap on the wrist. But Maimane and the party leaders who wanted her expelled over her tweets and subsequent justification of them, feel they have averted the potential derailment of its 2019 project.

However, it will not be spared from the negative perceptions created by yet another party leader getting off lightly for damaging and prejudicial comments, after the about-turn it made on the expulsion of MP Dianne Kohler Barnard.