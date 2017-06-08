The Gupta leaks and the law

Roux says that in terms of SA law e-mails are regarded as prima facie evidence. "[It] is regarded as prima facie proof of a crime having been committed, if it is set out in an e-mail. But the origination of that e-mail would have to be proven, as would other factors, [such as] that it was not tampered with or edited, that it was sent by the person who sent it, that it was received by the person who received it."

All of that would have to come out in evidence led in court, if the matter goes to trial, says Roux. "But on the face of it, it does serve as sufficient evidence to lay a charge and certainly to charge someone with the allegations as contained in the e-mails."

However, the main problem over the leaked e-mails is squaring the protection of whistleblowers’ legislation with the Protection of Personal Information Act, says Danny Myburgh of Cyanre Computer Forensic Labs, who helped write SA’s new cyber crimes bill.

"If you are the Guptas and your computer system has been hacked, the person who did the hacking would be committing a crime. You would, however, have to determine how the information was accessed," he says.

"Under current cyber legislation, this kind of access would be illegal. Whether it is morally correct to leak such information is a different question, but to access the information, regardless of the intention, is illegal."

Any prosecution that may follow would not be for leaking the information but for illegally accessing it, says Myburgh.

He says the new bill makes provision for aggravation of sentence depending on what systems and computers had been breached.

"If it is a restricted system such as defence, police or Eskom then the sentencing would be harsher; but with computers such as those of the Guptas, which are not officially restricted, it would be less [severe]," he adds.

Cyber crimes expert Jacques van Heerden says the questions that need to be asked are: what the e-mails were used for; how they were obtained originally; and from which computers or servers.

"The cat is out of the bag. Now one needs to look at their legitimacy," says Van Heerden. "With so many e-mails leaked it is going to be nearly, if not totally, impossible to determine whether they are not fake or tampered with.

"The media houses publishing this data can be sued, but it will be debatable as to whether those attempting to sue will be successful as they will have to prove the e-mails are fake, which will not be easy."

The Guptas claim the e-mails have been tampered with, but according to Van Heerden, if the original server logs are destroyed it would be impossible to say they were tampered with.

What would carry more weight in court would be the provisions of the Protection of Information Act, the public’s right to know, and what was in the public interest.