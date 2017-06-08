SA’s credit rating: the good news

SA’s ratings with S&P are split. SA’s local-currency debt is ranked BBB-on the bottom rung of investment grade and its foreign-currency debt at the top of the junk ladder, at BB+. All SA’s ratings with Fitch are BB+.

The worry is that while Fitch has SA on a "stable outlook", S&P has retained its "negative" outlook, which suggests SA’s local-currency rating remains vulnerable to being junked.

S&P’s "negative" outlook reflects its view that political risk will remain "elevated" this year.

"This could distract from growth-enhancing reform, slow the pace of fiscal consolidation, and weigh on investor and consumer confidence," it says in its ratings statement.

It would consider lowering SA’s ratings if the country’s fiscal and macroeconomic performance deteriorates substantially from its baseline forecasts. These don’t allow for much fiscal slippage so Gigaba will have to keep a tight rein on spending.

S&P expects SA’s growth recovery to be more gradual than treasury expects, with real GDP getting back up to 2% of GDP only by 2020 — two years later than treasury’s forecast. But it still expects the budget deficit to decline in line with treasury’s estimates, slowing from 3.4% now to 2.8% of GDP by 2019.

S&P believes net government debt will stabilise at 50% of GDP by 2019, as opposed to treasury’s target of 48% by 2019/2020. This is the full extent of the breathing room S&P has allowed.

Fitch expects Gigaba to stick to SA’s spending ceilings, but because it feels treasury’s growth and tax buoyancy assumptions are too optimistic, the budget deficit is likely to remain "sticky" at around 3% of GDP.

"As the new finance minister has emphasised, government’s commitment to existing fiscal targets still stands," says Fitch.

"As a result, it is unlikely government will raise its expenditure ceilings, which have served as a key anchor for fiscal policy."

Fitch expects Gigaba to announce some expenditure cuts in his medium-term budget policy statement in October, but for these to be too small to fully offset the likely tax shortfall. As a result, it expects a budget deficit of 3.3% in 2017/2018 and 3.1% in 2018/2019 versus treasury’s targets of 3.1% and 2.8% respectively.

For Fitch, a marked increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio or in contingent liabilities; steeply rising net external debt; and a further deterioration in trend GDP growth could, individually or collectively, result in a negative rating action.

Both agencies consider SOEs with weak balance sheets to be among the biggest risks to the debt outlook.

The sector has drawn down 65% of its total available pool of R478bn in government guarantees, up from 55% a year ago. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that should 75% of government’s guarantee exposure be realised, it would push state debt above 70% of GDP by 2021. This is the "high-risk threshold" often associated with debt distress in other emerging market countries.