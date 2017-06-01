Man and the machine
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s two-year report card
In May 2015 Mmusi Maimane was elected leader of the DA, which at the time was already an efficient, effective political organisation. After two years in charge, what impact has he had on the way the party campaigns
01 June 2017 - 13:08
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.