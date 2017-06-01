Europe to the rescue of SA vehicle manufacturers

A spike in demand for SA-built vehicles in Europe and Asia has mitigated the fallout from plunging local sales and a collapse in markets across Africa.

Exports to Europe have more than doubled since 2012, propelling the local industry to near-record production in 2016. With Asian demand growing more than 80% over the same period, exports themselves set records last year and are expected to do even better in 2017.

They will need to. Despite a growing sense that the SA market for new vehicles is bottoming out, more than three years of falling sales have knocked a big hole in local demand. Between 2013 and 2016, the new-car market dropped from 450,296 to 361,404 and the overall new-vehicle market from 649,216 to 547,174.

Cars are expected to do fractionally worse in 2017 but a recovery in commercial vehicles could drag the combined number above last year’s level.