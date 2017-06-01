The future, today
Advances in automotive science are happening at breathtaking speed. But not in SA
New technology is changing the way people own and drive their vehicles. But don’t expect to see all of the changes in SA, which is lagging behind in areas ranging from fuel quality to marked and paved roads
How would you like to own a new car every day? Impossible? Not according to Dieter May, digital services head at German carmaker BMW.
And what about driving an autonomous car? Only in 20 or 30 years? Well, here’s news for you. You’re already driving one.
Advances in automotive science are happening at breathtaking speed. Motor and technology companies are spending billions of dollars to bring us the future today.
A modern car no longer exists just to take you from A to B. It’s becoming a computer on wheels, permanently connected to satellites, emergency services, your office, the Internet and surrounding vehicles.
SA does not have the prerequisites for fully autonomous cars
Such is the potential of this technology, says May, that it won’t be long before car owners can update their cars at will. "Traditionally, once a car leaves the factory, it’s complete," he says. "What you buy is what you get. You have to wait until the next model to get all the latest features.
"But in the new environment, the car is just starting to live when it leaves the factory. You’ll be able to download new features at the push of a button, to bring new life to the car. Get the app. Try out the seat heater or the new performance feature for a couple of days and if you like it, buy it from the in-car store. You can update the car from where you are. It will be like getting a new car every day."
For SA, the challenge is to keep pace. Though many of the technological breakthroughs will make their way here, others will not — kept at bay by the country’s infrastructure and lack of planning.
Take fuel. Sulphur-content limits in local petrol and diesel are generations behind those overseas. Resulting exhaust emissions are poisonous not only to people but also to vehicles. Catalytic converters and other sensitive modern engine parts can’t cope with the pollution, so some manufacturers install old technology in the cars they sell in SA.
That’s not a long-term solution for a local industry that needs to be at the cutting-edge to remain part of the global vehicle and components supply network. "Our parent companies can’t afford to support old technology directions, particularly for a small market like SA," says Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby.
An eight-year, R38bn programme for oil refineries to produce clean fuels by 2017 was abandoned as government and oil companies argued over who should fund it. Now there is talk of a 2022 deadline but no-one really knows. "We need clarity," says Kirby. "We are already out of sync with the rest of the world and risk being left further behind. That is not sustainable."
SA is also lagging behind in electric cars (EVs). Many countries have made the adoption of pure and hybrid (a combination of petrol and batteries) EVs official policy. Some hope to phase out traditional vehicles within two decades.
In SA, after more than a decade on the market, hybrids — with no limit on their travelling range — have struggled to gain a foothold. So, more recently, have plug-in, pure EVs. In an economy where power failures are commonplace, people are cautious of vehicles that require regular recharging. Lack of specialist infrastructure, like central recharging stations, is also an obstacle.
It’s perhaps indicative of SA’s attitude to the technology that, nearly four years after trade & industry minister Rob Davies announced an EV "roadmap" to encourage multinational companies to build their vehicles here, we have heard nothing more.
Autonomous vehicles, on the other hand, are alive, well and active on SA roads. But perhaps not in the sense that many people expect. To most, autonomous means self-drive and that, indeed, is an eventual aim.
But there are five stages of autonomy, ranging from basic driver-assistance systems to complete self-drive, with no human involvement.
Most modern cars are at the second stage, with extensive assistance systems, such as ABS brakes, radar, cruise control and lane-assist. They all support the driver and, in some cases, override him.
What they don’t do, is allow him to relax fully. He must still permanently monitor the traffic and oversee the driving function.
Not for much longer. BMW says we can expect the third and fourth levels of autonomy to start kicking in within five years. Level three will involve "highly automated driving in segregated traffic". Drivers will be able to position their vehicles in a lane of motorway traffic, then the car — using laser scanners, radar and cameras — will take over, staying in its lane and keeping its distance from surrounding vehicles. The driver can take his hands off the wheel but must be ready to regain control quickly.
Level four will be "fully automated driving", some of it in urban traffic. In this case, the driver might even be able to sleep between periods of direct control.
Level five is the full deal: no need for a steering wheel, pedals or driver. BMW expects low-speed, city-centre pilot projects to start in the 2020s.
But not in SA. There are certain prerequisites for autonomous driving at upper levels. One is an "intelligent" transport system in which cars are in constant contact not only with a central traffic database, but also with each other. Technology that enables cars to "talk" to each other and share traffic information already exists.
For hands-free driving, vehicles need to recognise not only when traffic lights are changing and other cars are too close, but also know about potholes, roadworks and lane closures. Clearly marked lanes are also necessary. So are other road-users who respect the rules.
"We have to recognise 80% of SA roads are unpaved, which makes them unsuitable for hands-free driving," says Kirby.
That doesn’t mean the quest for autonomous driving is irrelevant to SA. The safety features it develops will all make their way eventually into the cars we drive. Airbags and ABS brakes were once the domain of top-end Germany luxury cars. Now they are standard everywhere.
"The primary goal of autonomous driving has always been to reduce road accidents to zero," says Kirby. "That will never change."
