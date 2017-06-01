Advances in automotive science are happening at breathtaking speed. But not in SA

Such is the potential of this technology, says May, that it won’t be long before car owners can update their cars at will. "Traditionally, once a car leaves the factory, it’s complete," he says. "What you buy is what you get. You have to wait until the next model to get all the latest features.

"But in the new environment, the car is just starting to live when it leaves the factory. You’ll be able to download new features at the push of a button, to bring new life to the car. Get the app. Try out the seat heater or the new performance feature for a couple of days and if you like it, buy it from the in-car store. You can update the car from where you are. It will be like getting a new car every day."

For SA, the challenge is to keep pace. Though many of the technological breakthroughs will make their way here, others will not — kept at bay by the country’s infrastructure and lack of planning.

Take fuel. Sulphur-content limits in local petrol and diesel are generations behind those overseas. Resulting exhaust emissions are poisonous not only to people but also to vehicles. Catalytic converters and other sensitive modern engine parts can’t cope with the pollution, so some manufacturers install old technology in the cars they sell in SA.

That’s not a long-term solution for a local industry that needs to be at the cutting-edge to remain part of the global vehicle and components supply network. "Our parent companies can’t afford to support old technology directions, particularly for a small market like SA," says Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby.