Mathews Phosa is ready for his moment
He’s making all the right noises, but without concrete backing, Mathews Phosa might find himself in the same place he did in 1997 and 2012 — out in the cold
Dressed in a blue jersey and red tie in an oak-furnished boardroom, Mathews Phosa commands the room as if he’s already president.
"You’ve got a good story here," he says with a knowing smile, perhaps suggesting that it may be worth something after the ANC elective conference in December.
Phosa has been touted as a possible candidate for ANC president when the nominations open next month, though he’s almost coy about admitting to throwing his hat into the ring.
"When the nominations open in June, should I be nominated, I will stand," he says.
Despite his carefully constructed response, Phosa has been vocal in the past few weeks, and it’s clear he’s on the campaign trail. He’s been on television, given the keynote address at an ANC exhibition and even blogged for Huffington Post SA — never failing to throw in a quip about the country’s current leadership.
His strategy is simple — out with the new and in with the old — and he reminisces about the good old days when Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki were in charge. He has all the right sound-bites, but lacks political backing or even, perhaps, substance.
"Mandela was the voice of Africa and Mbeki [fitted] into those shoes," he says. "In 2007, everyone expected that [President Jacob] Zuma would fit into Mbeki’s shoes and grow the economy, ensure equality and fight against unemployment. We did not think that while we were politically sleeping, Zuma would turn."
It’s unsaid, but Phosa is looking to fill Mbeki’s shoes — and the jab at Zuma comes with particular heft.
"He does it all without shame. That’s what put us off track. The ANC has always been a clean government."
Despite the lack of a constituency and political backing, Phosa is confident that all the provinces are behind him. His eyes glaze over for a moment.
"My support has built like wildfire. I don’t think we’re coping. All [the] provinces are approaching us. There are enough people. Nobody imagined I would stand up and say what I’ve been saying," he says.
Despite talk of the outpouring of support, there are no specifics. It’s not clear which faction supports him or which of the ANC structures will put him forward as a candidate. In fact, it’s not even clear which provinces are backing him.
While former AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa have emerged as frontrunners, Phosa isn’t buying that he’s out of the game. "I don’t define the frontrunners. It’s a media invention. I think we’re all equal."
Phosa has set himself up nicely for an alliance just in case all that support doesn’t pan out. But he isn’t taking sides quite yet, and is keeping his options open because "that’s good politics".
"You’ve got to humble yourself. You must be open to an alliance, so I could align with anyone. You want to unite the people."
Phosa has largely been out of politics since 2012, when his last attempt at a leadership position failed. He’s eyed a senior leadership position since 1997, when he unsuccessfully ran against Zuma for the deputy president position. In 2007, he aligned with Zuma and became ANC treasurer-general.
"I put billions and billions of rand in the ANC’s coffers. Billions and billions," he says.
In 2012 he tried his luck at the deputy presidency position again. But while Ramaphosa received 3,018 votes, Phosa managed just 470. He’s laid low since then.
"I’ve not been out of the game. It’s a misconception that I’ve been out of politics. I’ve just lowered my voice. I’ve continually addressed one platform to the other without interfering with the elected leadership.
"I’ve been twice to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. I’ve been addressing business all over the show where I’ve needed to communicate policies. I’m a member in good standing in the White River branch, but I respect the space of the elected," he says defensively.
Phosa’s shtick so far has been about criticising Zuma. "Zuma has successfully created a solid opposition who have become custodians of a constitution they didn’t even write," he says. "But the DA didn’t build Nkandla. It didn’t allow planes to land at Waterkloof. It didn’t threaten the pensioners and the disabled payments."
But he’s quick to say that the ANC will work if it returns to its roots. "I will be ANC until I die. I don’t need new policies. I don’t need to make changes. All the policies and plans are there and they’re good."
Phosa has all the confidence that’s needed to be party president, but until the support materialises, it may just be talk.
He chuckles and says: "Watch this space."
Please login or register to comment.