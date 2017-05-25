Mathews Phosa is ready for his moment

Dressed in a blue jersey and red tie in an oak-furnished boardroom, Mathews Phosa commands the room as if he’s already president.

"You’ve got a good story here," he says with a knowing smile, perhaps suggesting that it may be worth something after the ANC elective conference in December.

Phosa has been touted as a possible candidate for ANC president when the nominations open next month, though he’s almost coy about admitting to throwing his hat into the ring.

"When the nominations open in June, should I be nominated, I will stand," he says.

Despite his carefully constructed response, Phosa has been vocal in the past few weeks, and it’s clear he’s on the campaign trail. He’s been on television, given the keynote address at an ANC exhibition and even blogged for Huffington Post SA — never failing to throw in a quip about the country’s current leadership.

His strategy is simple — out with the new and in with the old — and he reminisces about the good old days when Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki were in charge. He has all the right sound-bites, but lacks political backing or even, perhaps, substance.

"Mandela was the voice of Africa and Mbeki [fitted] into those shoes," he says. "In 2007, everyone expected that [President Jacob] Zuma would fit into Mbeki’s shoes and grow the economy, ensure equality and fight against unemployment. We did not think that while we were politically sleeping, Zuma would turn."

It’s unsaid, but Phosa is looking to fill Mbeki’s shoes — and the jab at Zuma comes with particular heft.

"He does it all without shame. That’s what put us off track. The ANC has always been a clean government."

Despite the lack of a constituency and political backing, Phosa is confident that all the provinces are behind him. His eyes glaze over for a moment.

"My support has built like wildfire. I don’t think we’re coping. All [the] provinces are approaching us. There are enough people. Nobody imagined I would stand up and say what I’ve been saying," he says.

Despite talk of the outpouring of support, there are no specifics. It’s not clear which faction supports him or which of the ANC structures will put him forward as a candidate. In fact, it’s not even clear which provinces are backing him.