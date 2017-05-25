Churches step into the fray
In an unprecedented move in democratic SA, church leaders have tackled the ANC with the report of their unburdening panel. The question is, are they preaching to the converted?
Regina Mundi in Soweto, the largest Catholic church in SA, was a pivotal place during the struggle against apartheid. The church provided a meeting place for the residents of Soweto when political meetings were banned. It was to Regina Mundi that students fled during the June 16 protests in 1976. And it was to Regina Mundi that the SA Council of Churches (SACC) took its grievances with government last week.
During the fight against apartheid the SACC "sought to speak the word of God to the SA situation". Last Thursday, church leaders did it again.
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general secretary of the SACC, communicated a statement that said government had lost its "moral legitimacy".
It was an unprecedented move in a democratic SA. This government is led by the same ANC that led the struggle against apartheid with the SACC; the ANC that was founded in a church and whose leaders still return when seeking a divine stamp of approval.
The SACC urged the party to examine itself and "mend the ways of government before we reach the point of no return".
The statement followed an "unburdening panel" that took place over the past year. It was set up after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor claimed they had been offered cabinet positions by the Guptas. The influential family has come under fire for allegedly capturing the state through President Jacob Zuma.
As far as procedure went, the SACC made sure everything was in place for the panel — though most of those who came to "unburden" themselves opted to speak to Mpumlwana, a priest, instead of giving testimony to lawyers under a deposition.
The SACC said what it found was "beyond petty corruption". It described corruption in government as "organised chaos", listing trends of inappropriate control of state systems "through a power elite that is pivoted around the president of the republic that is systematically siphoning the assets of the state".
This, according to the SACC, makes SA close to a mafia state, "from which there will be no return". It is a recipe for state failure.
This is not the first time the SACC has voiced its concern over, and disapproval of, SA’s leadership.
In 2015 it launched its "The SA We Pray For" campaign, which focused on five pillars, including anchoring democracy.
In April last year the SACC and other religious leaders held a meeting with the ANC, which was not attended by either Zuma or deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, but by some who were not part of the top six. The religious leaders went public with their request that Zuma should resign, saying it was not a political decision but a moral one.
What it means: Waning support for the SACC means the ANC can ignore its call
A year later, nothing has happened. Zuma is still president and ANC leaders such as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa are seeking the nod from churches in the run-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December. However, the SACC’s concern has escalated from the president as an individual to government as a whole.
The SACC will now write pastoral letters detailing the challenges SA is facing, and translate them into various languages. These will be sent to the congregations of all the churches that form part of the umbrella body — 36 member churches and organisations. Mpumlwana estimates that there are at least 10 churches in every ward in SA, with as many as 20 in some. Further action will be decided at next month’s SACC conference.
On April 23, the SACC informed the ANC of its findings and of the upcoming conference, saying it would be helpful if the party would send the council some kind of assurance of improvement. The ANC responded, saying it would like to meet with the church leaders, but this has not taken place.
The question is whether the ANC will listen to the group, given that it hasn’t done so for the past few years.
Farid Esack, professor of religion studies at the University of Johannesburg, thinks not.
Esack says while most South Africans are religious, this does not translate into the SACC having influence over them. The SACC is a shadow of its former self, he says, and the ANC probably knows this.
"I think the ANC can just as well ignore the SACC position and [its] report without significant negative consequences," Esack says. But, he adds, religion as contested terrain in SA politics will continue in the run-up to the ANC’s December conference.
