Churches step into the fray

Regina Mundi in Soweto, the largest Catholic church in SA, was a pivotal place during the struggle against apartheid. The church provided a meeting place for the residents of Soweto when political meetings were banned. It was to Regina Mundi that students fled during the June 16 protests in 1976. And it was to Regina Mundi that the SA Council of Churches (SACC) took its grievances with government last week.

During the fight against apartheid the SACC "sought to speak the word of God to the SA situation". Last Thursday, church leaders did it again.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general secretary of the SACC, communicated a statement that said government had lost its "moral legitimacy".

It was an unprecedented move in a democratic SA. This government is led by the same ANC that led the struggle against apartheid with the SACC; the ANC that was founded in a church and whose leaders still return when seeking a divine stamp of approval.

The SACC urged the party to examine itself and "mend the ways of government before we reach the point of no return".