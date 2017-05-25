Cape of good homes, and soaring prices

Four years ago, 32-year-old software engineer Desmond Riley bought a two-bedroom flat in trendy Beach Road in Cape Town’s Sea Point for R1.7m. He’s just sold it for more than double that at R3.9m.

A few kilometres down the road, on the eastern fringes of the City Bowl in Woodstock, graphic designers John and Lesley Whitmore last year bought a renovated semi for R2.775m. That is 85% more than the R1.5m the previous owner paid in 2013.

Equally steep price growth has been recorded in swanky upper-end areas, where the well-heeled would typically fork out R10m-plus for a trophy home.

On the front yacht basin at the V&A Waterfront, for instance, a two-bedroom apartment in the sought-after Penrith complex that sold for R11.4m (R45,418/m²) in 2011, last year fetched R19m (R87,156/m²) according to Seeff — a not-too-shabby profit of R7.6m within five years.

Official data from the banks and the deeds office paint a similar picture of surging house prices in Cape Town amid muted growth in other major cities.