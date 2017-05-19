Forgotten and angry: the fury behind the protests

It will take you almost 40 minutes to reach Ennerdale when you leave Mashaba’s City of Johannesburg offices in Braamfontein.

Still, Booysens and her neighbours dismiss any claims that the protest in Ennerdale is politically influenced — they are merely angry residents who were made empty promises.

Though the issues of the communities are seen as legitimate by politicians who are taken to task in these protests, police minister Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said last week that the protests had been taken over by a criminal element.

"The state will not suppress the views of the communities when they say that service delivery is not undertaken to the full," Mbalula said on Wednesday while addressing members of the police service and the Johannesburg metro police in Eldorado Park. The police would protect the community so that they could voice their concerns, he promised.

But, he added, democracy did not allow criminality.

"There is a hand of a criminal in every protest ... a criminal that burns, a criminal that loots," Mbalula said.

A high-profile meeting on Thursday was attended by, among others, human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister David Des van Rooyen, Gauteng co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Paul Mashatile, Mashaba and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. They acknowledged that the issues of the communities were genuine.

According to the joint statement sent out, the politicians decided that the protests deserve a response that will find lasting solutions to the communities’ problems.

Karen Heese, economist at Municipal IQ, which tracks major service delivery protests, says they have recorded 92 protests since August.

The ANC lost control of the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros in the municipal elections in August. Heese says there have been 59 major service delivery protests so far this year. Eleven of these took place in May.

Heese says there was a lull in protests around election time, but this has "clearly changed".

She says that while there do not seem to be too many protests, according to how Municipal IQ measures major ones, the concern is the "intensity, volatility and propensity for violence and criminality, as well as contagion to surrounding areas".

The protests in Ennerdale were followed by protests in nearby Finetown.

"There is a component that is similar to previous years — protests on the outskirts of metros or in areas where service delivery is simply not meeting demand," says Heese.