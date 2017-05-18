Zille’s Singapore plan

Professor Joy Papier, who heads the Institute for Post-school Studies at the University of the Western Cape, feels that the sector "has come a huge distance" and there are now pockets of excellence and really good practice.

"I don’t think we’ve reached the point where the sector is seen as a real option for young people where they can achieve the equivalent of what they can get from higher education," she says. "But perceptions are changing slowly, helped by the fact that enrolment has doubled over the past 10 to 15 years and that, since 2007, bursaries have been made available by the state."

The key lessons from Singapore’s technical-education success include the need for students to acquire a strong foundation at school; for technical colleges to train for the job market (both the present and the future); to offer excellent campus facilities and teaching; to enjoy generous government support; and to build strong links to business.

Taking a leaf from Singapore’s book, the Western Cape has established the SA Renewable Energy Technology Centre (Saretec), a specialised training school within the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

A first in SA, it even has a high tower so trainee wind-turbine service technicians can get used to working at heights. Their qualification is internationally recognised.

To align all the players in the green economy and to get them to pull together, provincial government established GreenCape, a nonprofit development agency under Mike Mulcahy. It played a key role in bringing Saretec to fruition and has developed a system to allow homes and businesses to feed rooftop solar-generated electricity back into the grid. So far 15 Western Cape municipalities have adopted the system, which has been approved by the national energy regulator.

"We help those departments and organisations that have the right levers and mandates to see how they fit together to form part of the bigger picture," says Mulcahy. "It’s about putting the right people in a room together and providing the energy to push the project over the line."

The city and the province are doing everything possible to reduce red tape and to encourage green industries to invest in

the Atlantis special economic zone on the West Coast, with its abundance of wind and sunshine.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, SA has one of the world’s fastest-growing green economies.

Zille says most of this activity is occurring in the Western Cape thanks to the effort being put behind its development.