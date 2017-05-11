Zuma at WEF: saying nothing at all

Zuma was certainly up to the challenge. In a stand-up press conference right at the start last Wednesday, he was asked, inevitably, about being refused permission to speak at Cosatu’s May Day event in Bloemfontein. His response was pure chutzpah. Actually, he said, being booed was not really a bad thing; it was, in fact, a good thing, because it underlined that SA is a vibrant democracy.

"People have not understood what democracy is all about. You will agree with me that dictators don’t allow protests, no booing. Protests, booing, debates are part of the culture of democracy. Unfortunately, people misunderstand this ..." and so on.

He made the point full of animation and self-belief, glossing over the fact that the booing was not an abstract demonstration of democratic vitality but was aimed particularly at him. Him personally.

The response by delegates was, well, quizzical. One political analyst, who cannot be named (large chunks of the WEF take place under Chatham House rules), said he would have advised Zuma against this wafty, "this is all just part of fun-loving democracy" approach because it suggests a lackadaisical stance to his political dilemma. In a sense, he is encouraging, or at least not discouraging, protest action against his presidency. Why do that?

Yet what are his realistic alternatives? To get angry about it would suggest a kind of weakness too, and might imply the naysayers are getting to him. Would that not be worse?

His formal address to the WEF congregation likewise generated conflicting responses. The key phrase in his address to a packed hall of the 1,000-odd delegates was: "In our country, we speak about radical economic transformation, which in our view will take us on the path to inclusive growth and a better life for all."

Now, it seems, the WEF-friendly term "inclusive growth" has been added to his own ideological banner, "radical economic transformation", which has in turn been added to the ANC’s catch-phrase, "a better life for all".

So ran much of Zuma’s speech. The construction had the advantage of being all-encompassing, but the disadvantage of being unintelligible. He spoke of industrialisation, agriculture and the "ocean economy". But even for the WEF audience, who are enormously well-versed in the art of grandiose declarations with more than a little vacuity, his presentation was underwhelming. He earned polite applause, and the caravan moved on.

So it was left to Gigaba to pick up the baton, but unfortunately he was poorly positioned to do so. In one session, Gigaba said the necessary, but he was clearly playing it cautiously. He said, for example, that government would not be "distracted" by protests, and was focused on boosting economic growth and rebuilding confidence in the economy following the credit-rating downgrades. Not exactly fireworks.

What about Ramaphosa, who closed the forum? His delivery was smooth and his vision palpably wider. He talked about education, networks across Africa, science, migrancy, technology, early childhood development, improving the education of girls and young women, and so on.

And, he said, "we need a leadership that puts the needs of citizens first". In a way typical of the cautious hand he is playing, this phrase is open to wide interpretation. Was it a criticism of his boss? Perhaps. Perhaps not.

What did he say about "radical economic transformation"? Not a solitary mention.