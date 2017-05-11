Peter Bruce TMG Editor at Large
Features

Do we keep drifting or can we save ourselves?

PETER BRUCE: Now THIS would be RADICAL transformation ...

A new manifesto for growth

11 May 2017 - 06:25

SA urgently needs economic reform. Call it radical economic transformation if you’re a desperate ANC leader, or its distant and superior cousin, inclusive growth, if you’re in the real world. But change must come.

It’s that innate thing we must reach for now. We are a decent people, most of us. We come from different and difficult pasts but we want the same future — security, prosperity and liberty. The passing of the Zuma era is a wonderful opportunity for renewal. It is a time to get it right.

SA is blessed with real leaders. Cyril Ramaphosa is a genuine reformer. So is Mmusi Maimane. So is Julius Malema. These are patriotic and authentic citizens who, between them and despite their differences and constituencies, have the good of the country at heart.

We are in a season of hope. Leaders are talking about how to fix what Zuma has broken. Others want a new dialogue, a new Codesa (Convention for a Democratic SA). Wise heads warn that you don’t start a dialogue you can’t control. But something has to change. Are we as tough and resourceful as we think we are?

And what do you mean, people ask, when you mention radical economic transformation or inclusive growth? What might a map for economic reform look like? And, as any answer rolls out, ask only two questions of it. Does it encourage inclusion? And will it help economic growth? We have nothing to lose by trying to find some answers. The only thing I know for sure is that the best way to build trust among people is to do difficult things together.

The best place to start is to ask "what works?"

This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on how to save SA

