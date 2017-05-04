Will Investec lose its stripes when Koseff goes?

Whether he likes it or not, Koseff is still a dominant presence at Investec. All major deals are passed by him, and he sits even on those credit committees charged with overseeing relatively small amounts. He is far less immersed in the asset management and wealth arms of the business, but they effectively function as independent businesses anyway.

As part of its succession planning, Investec appointed new heads of its three core businesses — banking, asset management, and wealth and investment — in November 2015.

He plans to leave it to the Investec board to decide when it is time for him to go. But letting go won’t be easy.

This is a peek into Financial Mail's cover story on Investec.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Life after Koseff.

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe.