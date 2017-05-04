The founder-led company dilemma

Markus Jooste, CEO of high-flying Steinhoff, says Investec will miss Stephen Koseff’s strategic brain and "rainmaker" qualities when he retires as CEO.

Jooste has been one of Investec’s clients since the 1980s, dealing directly with Koseff and Bernard Kantor in constructing Steinhoff’s huge cross-border deals. "The top guys are always available for a big deal. You have access to them and the decision-making process is quick," he says.

Nonetheless, Jooste says an institution like Investec is "bigger than any single individual" and that Koseff has an excellent team.

Replacing him won’t be easy. But the skills that built a company to a certain position aren’t necessarily the ones required during its next phase of growth, says Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, CEO of executive search firm Jack Hammer.

It’s a critical point for a company such as Investec, which must soon grapple with the prospect of seeing its CEO, Koseff, depart — a man who built the company from a small bank with less than R1bn in assets to one with more than R2.5 trillion.