A statement cast in stone
If you wished to keep good company and be buried within proximity of author Ayn Rand at the Kensico Cemetery in New York, it could cost you up to US$500,000 — about R6.5m at today’s exchange rate. And, if you were toying with the idea of being cryonically frozen (that’s being frozen for perpetuity when dead — not been cryogenically frozen to be brought back to life, à la Austin Powers), that could set you back over $300,000 and your body would have to make its way to the Alcor Life Extension Foundation in Arizona.
Here in SA, it costs a lot less to make a statement about your departure to eternity with an outrageously flashy tombstone.
When legendary actor Joe Mafela died last month, the nation mourned. And Bataung Memorial Headstones built the man who immortalised the words, "it’s good, good, good, it’s good, it’s nice" for takeaway brand Chicken Licken, the mother of all tombstones.
Situated in one of the fancier corners of Jo’burg’s state-owned Westpark Cemetery, the gargantuan marble affair is pretty much a life-size replica of a living room. Remarkably, it even includes a couch, TV unit and model of a plasma TV.
Mafela’s family commissioned the Meyersdal outfit to create the grave marker to pay homage to the actor’s glittering TV career and do justice to the impact he had on the SA entertainment industry.
Weighing in at around 6t, the tombstone certainly has that in spades. Of course, it also cost a small fortune. Though he wouldn’t specify an exact amount, Bataung’s CEO Lebohang Khitsane told TimesLive that it cost "hundreds of thousands of rand".
That’s obviously not what your average bereaved individual might shell out for a nice plinth or simple slab. But one look at Bataung’s website and it’s clear they’ve got a lucrative business on the go.
Bataung’s myriad marble monoliths include categories like "executive stones" (presumably for the dead person who means business?) and "special stones", such as natty heart-shaped memorials. More tragically, they have a "baby stones" category.
The company is no stranger to the world of cementing stardom for eternity. They also created the headstone for another much-loved TV personality, Vuyo Mbuli. In comparison with Mafela’s domestic scene, Mbuli’s Westpark counterpart is a modest but far more angular affair, replete with an impressive etched illustration of the broadcaster.
The company also built the tombstones of Lesotho’s first prime minister Leabua Jonathan and his wife.
