Pebble power part 2

The intellectual property of the PBMR remained with Eskom, which is revisiting it, according to an interview between EE Publishers MD Chris Yelland and Eskom’s chief nuclear officer Dave Nicholls on the EE Publishers website.

Nicholls says when Brian Molefe became CEO of Eskom he asked its nuclear team to look again at the PBMR and the new plan is to develop a reactor that is simpler and more efficient than the original design. A small-scale nuclear reactor would fit into a grid mix that includes the intermittency of renewable power.

He says the funding for this research is limited and the project is not yet at the stage where he can give a cost estimate for design, proof of concept and commercialisation.

A second local initiative for a small-scale reactor is being driven by Steenkampskraal Thorium Ltd (STL), owners of the Steenkampskraal mine near Vanrhynsdorp.

According to the World Nuclear Association, small-scale nuclear development around the world is increasingly being funded by private investors interested in cleaner energy. The association lists three in operation and several others under construction or at an advanced stage.

For at least 25 years, various investors have been trying to revive Steenkampskraal, which was mined for thorium by Anglo American in the 1960s. When rare-earths prices rocketed seven years ago, it was going to be a rare-earths mine with thorium as a by-product. But as Africa’s need for energy is becoming more urgent, Steenkampskraal’s thorium resources are getting more attention.

David Boyes, the CEO of STL, previously worked on fuel for Koeberg and on the PBMR. He told the Nuclear Africa conference in Centurion that STL has spent four years on concept design and expects to commission this reactor within six years. Given the various design and licensing requirements, six years is an aggressive schedule, he says.

STL, which is supported by private shareholders, has several projects running simultaneously. One is to start production of rare earths and thorium from the mine within the next two years. The mine is only about 150m deep and already has a shaft in place. Another is to separate the rare earths and thorium on site and process the thorium into nuclear-grade powder. The goal is to produce pebbles containing thorium and uranium, a type of fuel now being tested in Germany.

STL plans to reactivate the laboratory at the SA Nuclear Energy Corp (Necsa) to produce fuel for the reactor, firstly for qualification purposes — which takes about four years — and then on a commercial scale.

Kelvin Kemm, chair of Necsa, says it has restructured to be able to enter into partnerships as a minority partner with private companies that can benefit from its influence and facilities.

"We have an initial exchange of agreements with STL on this reactor and the fuel development and we are within months of being able to produce this fuel," he says.

At a recent nuclear conference, other African countries expressed considerable interest in small-scale reactors, Kemm says. Rwanda, for example, plans to double electricity output to 400MW by 2020 but it has limited hydroelectric power and no domestic coal, oil or gas.

STL also has a team of scientists, all with PBMR experience, developing the HTMR-100 reactor, a generation-four, 100MW helium-cooled reactor able to produce 38MW of electricity using thorium-based fuel.

Boyes says the HTMR-100 design is based on proven technology, with a short construction time and relatively low capital cost. The reactor would be made in SA and the steam generator would probably be sourced from Germany. It would use a standard Siemens turbine. The spent fuel would be stored underground on site for the 40-year life of the reactor.

The reactor would be small enough to be transported by road so it could be taken to various on-or off-grid locations, close to towns or industrial areas, he says.