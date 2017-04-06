PETER BRUCE: Zuma's contagion

That would be tough for South Africans. The content of Zuma’s character consumes us. His treatment of Gordhan and Jonas the night he sacked them was despicable, but typical of the man. His political and private life has left a trail of wounded in its wake.

He epitomises the human, social, psychological and emotional damage that colonialism and apartheid did to too many South Africans. Now, he is Justice and he is powerful. The critics and opponents chasing him are too late. Zuma will survive this crisis.

Gigaba will also find a new Zuma now that he is in treasury. No matter how sincere he may be when he talks about "inclusive growth" or "fiscal discipline", the fact is that in SA, the finance minister is not in charge of the economy. He is its banker, not its CEO. The ministers of trade & industry and economic development make policy. It is their fault that SA’s growth is so anaemic.

Gigaba will find himself throwing money, in the name of "accessibility", at all kinds of stupid ideas, simply because the department of water affairs wants a R14bn dam near Tsolo, or trade & industry needs to get 100 black industrialists by October — none with a unique product or market. Zuma insists.

Nor will Gigaba be able to resist the relentless pressure from Zuma to serve his paymasters, the Guptas. The Guptas are a special kind of family business and not necessarily criminal either. What they do is use public funds to start businesses. Their simple idea was to capture Zuma, which proved remarkably easy, and then get him to get his ministers to help them grow their businesses here. So, for example, Eskom financed their purchase of a coal mine, the Industrial Development Corp funded their purchase of the Shiva uranium mine. But the Guptas have only just begun.

Inside national treasury sits the Public Investment Corp (PIC) which invests almost R2trillion worth of civil service pension funds. If Zuma is able to allow the Guptas access to that, his job is done. He’s home free, anywhere in the world.