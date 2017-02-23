TRANSFER DUTIES: Home is where the saving is

From March 1, home buyers won’t pay a cent in transfer duties when they acquire a property priced up to R900,000, up from the previous exemption threshold of R750,000.

At present, transfer duty of 3% on the property value between R750,000 and R900,000 applies. In other words, if you bought a R900,000 house a month ago, your transfer duty liability would have been R4,500.

The unexpected adjustment in the transfer duty threshold will no doubt provide welcome relief to first-time and middle-income home buyers.

It is also in line with the overall focus of this year’s budget, which is largely supportive of poor and working-class families.

Though buyers in the sub-R900,000 bracket will be the biggest winners from this year’s transfer duty adjustments, people who buy homes for R1.25m and more will also make a saving, albeit a marginal one.