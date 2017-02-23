STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES: Free-spending SOEs gobble up government funds

Only one unit is in commercial production at Medupi; the second generating unit was synchronised into the grid in September last year and will enter commercial production in March next year.

The first generating unit of Kusile is expected to only enter commercial production in July next year, with the last of six units being completed in 2022.

Earlier this year, Eskom announced the completion of building activity at its Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme in the Drakensberg, which adds another 1,332MW of capacity.

Eskom has already used up almost two-thirds of its guarantee on its current capital build programme, and it will need a whole lot more when it launches its ambitious nuclear power investment programme.

This month the utility announced that it had received an overwhelming response from nuclear vendors to its request for proposals to build the next fleet of nuclear power stations.

Eskom has admitted that its balance sheet cannot fund the nuclear programme, and that it will ask the government for the required funds.

The next-biggest guarantee, at R200bn, went to independent power producers, which have had to contribute renewable energy to help Eskom meet demand over the past three years. These companies have already used up R125.8bn of the debt.

Other companies making up the R477.7bn in government guarantees include roads agency Sanral, which manages a national road network of just under 21,000km.

Its R39bn guarantee is followed by the R25.7bn guarantee of debt owed by the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the country’s dam and water-provision infrastructure, mainly in Lesotho, where SA draws the bulk of its water.

The riskiest debt profile, however, is the total R19.1bn guarantee afforded to SAA.

The national carrier still doesn’t have a management team in place, with a succession of executive directors and top management coming and going under controversial circumstances over the past four years.

Nonexecutive chair Dudu Myeni, whose term was extended by a year to September, has been accused of crippling the airline through interference in executive roles.

In the next few months SAA will appoint its fifth CEO in four years, and adopt its 10th turnaround plan in 15 years.

Together with subsidiary Mango, SAA has retained Bain & Co to advise it on the proposed merger with sister airline company SA Express, also a perennial loss maker.

Gordhan said the merger would optimise the use of its resources and consolidate the government’s exposure to the aviation companies.

His plan of part privatisation of the combined entity through a sale of stock will, however, be met with stiff resistance by his colleagues in cabinet.

Government formally abandoned the privatisation of companies it owned about a decade ago, and has since resisted all efforts to sell its many loss-making entities.