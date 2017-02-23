PERSONAL TAXES: Mercy for middle earners

The increase in tax credit is quite lean in comparison. The medical aid tax credit increases from R286 to R303 for the first three beneficiaries and the annual limit for tax-free savings accounts is up from R30,000 to R33,000.

Andrew Wellsted, head of tax at attorneys Norton Rose Fulbright, says there might be more justification for income tax increases if the money was seen to be going to work on infrastructure.

But there were few commitments in the budget, other than some established infrastructure projects such as renewable energy and national health insurance. The latter seems to be still some way off.

"I am very disappointed that the national development plan appears to have been forgotten," says Wellsted.

Gordhan said SA’s democracy depends on the strength of its social compact. While the payment of taxes is a legal obligation, the effectiveness of the tax system relies to a large extent on the willingness of citizens to contribute.

He admits this cannot be taken for granted in light of rising public concern about corruption, the waste of public funds and inefficiencies in service delivery.

In the August 2016 Davis Committee report, chairman Dennis Davis said personal income tax was transparent and certain, and fairest when combined with capital gains tax. He said: "Personal income tax is progressive by design — with those who can afford to pay paying most. Redistribution is enhanced through expenditure patterns.

"The argument is that countries with lower levels of inequality experience higher, more prolonged periods of economic growth."

One useful proposal from the budget is to provide additional bursary support to employees. If an employee has an annual income of less than R400,000 and the employer provides a bursary to them or their relatives, the value of the bursary will not be taxable in the hands of the employee.