Breaking the news. Is Iqbal stripping Independent's assets?

At the same time, reports have emerged that Independent Media’s 50% share of Allied Publishing (a joint venture with Times Media, which owns this publication) has also been stripped out of Independent Media and is now part of Sekunjalo.

Allied distributes newspapers and magazines for both media companies.

Industry sources told the Financial Mail that pivotal functions within Independent — such as editorial, subediting and IT — have been organised into self-contained business units.

These business units are now charging Independent’s newspaper titles for those services. However, it is unclear whether the business units are still part of Independent or have also been stripped out and are now part of the Sekunjalo Group.

All of the restructuring means it’s now impossible to know what assets are left in Independent Media, which was valued at R2bn as recently as 2013.

Remarkably, the parties who financed that R2bn acquisition of Independent appear to be either unaware or unconcerned about the asset restructuring going on within the company.

The largest provider of funding was the PIC, which means it has the most to lose. If the assets are being sold, not only does this leave a cloud over the current value of the PIC’s initial R166m investment in Independent, but it also raises questions over the media company’s ability to repay the loans taken out to buy the company, which stood at R1bn a year ago.

The PIC has a representative on Independent Media’s board of directors. Despite a number of approaches, the PIC had not provided comments by the time the Financial Mail went to press.

The SA Clothing & Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) is thought to have paid more than R100m in 2013 for a stake in Independent Media, as part of the Sekunjalo Independent Media consortium. But Sactwu also seems unaware of the restructuring.

In one of the more intriguing aspects of this battle, another party that could be hard-hit by the restructuring is Oakbay Investments, which is owned by the equally controversial Gupta family.