The cost of mechanisation

The proliferation of machines in some industries has had a huge effect on employment numbers
The World Economic Forum ranks SA as the second-most difficult country to operate in when it comes to labour relations. This sad reality drives an ineluctable move to mechanise in an economy suffering chronic unemployment.
Agriculture presents a particularly bleak picture. “Over the past 20 years half a million jobs have been lost in [the sector],” says Jim Rankin, secretary of the SA Agricultural Machinery Association. The jobs are being done by machines.
Mechanisation has been especially aggressive in maize and wheat farming. “SA is now up there with countries such as the US,” says Johan Pienaar, Agri SA deputy executive director.
The pace of mechanisation is not slowing. A rising trend in tractor sales, most of them to maize farmers, reflects this. “Between 1997 and 2010 average annual tractor sales ran at about 5,000,” says Rankin. “The norm now appears to be 5,500-6,500.”
It is not only a case of more tractors being sold. “Tractor sizes are increasing,” says Arnold Goldstone, executive chairman of Invicta, one of SA’s biggest agricultural equipment players. “The larger sizes mean that fewer operators are needed.”
The average power of tractors sold in SA has risen a third in 30 years, says Rankin. Some of those tractors are giants with engine outputs of over 400kW and price tags of up to R8m.
Mechanisation in other agricultural sectors is also forging ahead. The wine industry is among the leaders. VinPro economist Andries van Zyl says 59% of grapes are now mechanically harvested.
Grape harvesters, which sell for about R4m each, are not good news for employment numbers. A grape harvester replaces 90 workers, and the approximately 400 harvesters already at work represent 36,000 lost job opportunities.
Deciduous fruit remains the only major agricultural sector still largely dependent on labour. But though replacing labour in the sector represents a big challenge, it may not be insurmountable. “Serious research on mechanisation is being undertaken in the fruit sector,” says Pienaar.
When it comes to job shedding the mining industry ranks a close second to agriculture. It has shrunk employment numbers from about 820,000 in 1988 to under 500,000 today. In part mechanisation is to blame, with sectors such as coal, iron ore, diamonds, chrome and manganese now having a very low reliance on labour. About 30% of platinum is mined mechanically.
The big damage to mining employment has been inflicted by a steady erosion of profitability in the gold sector. Since 1988 this has caused production to drop from a record 1,000t to 151t in 2015 and worker numbers to shrink from 480,000 to 120,000.
Mechanisation would help put a brake on the slide in gold production, but it is easier said than done, says Declan Vogt, director of the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Mechanised Mining Systems.
“With the exception of South Deep, no SA gold mine is mechanised,” says Vogt.
SA gold mining faces huge challenges with regard to mechanisation, says Vogt. Not least are narrow ore seams, which dictate minimal stope (roof to floor) heights. It is a problem also faced by many platinum mines.
Steeply dipping ore seams present another big problem for gold mines. “It makes it impossible to use tyred vehicles,” says Vogt.
However, Vogt believes a viable mechanisation solution for gold mines is not entirely out of reach. “Developing new machinery is very expensive, but it will be done if there is enough value to justify it,” he says.
Manufacturing has not suffered the same huge job losses, but is far from a cheering picture. Stats SA says 1.68m people were at work in SA’s factories in the third quarter of 2016, down from 1.94m in the same quarter in 2007. It would be hard to put the blame completely on mechanisation. Since peaking a decade ago SA manufacturing output has contracted by almost 8% in real terms.
It is not that many manufacturers are not looking at mechanisation and automation as a way to safeguard and boost profit margins.
Pioneer Food Group is among companies taking the lessening of dependency on labour very seriously. “Our labour intensity has been reduced significantly in recent years,” says Pioneer CEO Phil Roux. “If you go into a modern grain mill or baking plant you will see very few people working there.”
Though mechanisation and automation are expensive, Roux says: “The return on investment is always good.”
