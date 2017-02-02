Property: Quiet rebirth of SA cities

Half the tenants are in offices ranging in size from 25m²-50m² and rates are about R70/m². The other 50% are large tenants such as Cell C and government departments, which occupy entire floors.

A building away, Pioneer Place also fronts onto Pixley KaSeme. Its 14 floors are fully let, with about 200 tenants occupying funky offices of about 15m² that are painted psychedelic colours. Most tenants are seamstresses or tailors.

"It’s working extremely well," says Friedman. "Most of these tenants were here, we’ve just listened carefully to what they need and responded appropriately."

Friedman, part social scientist, part architect, is energetic and talks of transforming precincts, understanding the language of areas and making appropriate changes. He doesn’t do new builds or residential property. He’s about regeneration, unlocking vibrancy and extracting opportunity.

"The public spaces around our buildings are more important than the buildings themselves. We are interested in making those exceptional, so the people interacting in those spaces get the maximum out of the experience. Real estate is only the value of what you can get out these spaces.

"This is what I do. I have my family and I have this — and it is absorbing," he says, hopping off a tuk-tuk. He’s introduced the taxis in Florida Road as a free service for people flitting up and down the street.

Urban Lime has also bought a pair of buildings fronting Anton Lembede Street (formerly Smith Street). One of them is the old Nedbank building. Constructed in 1961, the building was designed by Norman Eaton and is celebrated as a frontrunner to "green buildings".