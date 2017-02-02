New in ecomobility: long-distance ride sharing

A youthful French company, BlaBlaCar, is expanding rapidly in Europe, Asia and South America on the back of a niche opportunity in the global trend towards ecomobility.

It is part of the move away from individual car ownership towards a range of other solutions, from the Uber taxi service to car or bicycle sharing, which allows users to rent a vehicle or cycle for just a few hours.

Apart from other benefits, cutting down on the number of cars on the roads is good for the environment.

BlaBlaCar describes its service as ride sharing. It manages an app that connects people who will be making a long-distance trip and have space in their cars with people who want to make the same journey and are willing to share the cost. The price is determined by negotiation between the parties and BlaBlaCar does not intervene, but its advice is to charge about €6c/km-€7c/km (about 90c/km-R1/km).

BlaBlaCar’s app provides a photo of the driver, notes whether he or she has submitted an identity document and allows passengers to give a rating — all of which adds a layer of security. It organises payment in advance, which provides an incentive for passengers to show up. Its fee is 15% of the payment made.

Standard car insurance policies cover passengers, and BlaBlaCar has an agreement with global insurers Axa for special circumstances, such as when a passenger shares driving or to cover items left in the vehicle.

The name BlaBlaCar comes from the rating. If the driver is not particularly good he or she is "bla". Those who do better are "blabla" and being very good rates "blablabla". When originally proposed, the name was also far better remembered than any alternative suggestions such as "MeetDrive" or "CharlieGo".

By bringing travellers together in this way, BlaBlaCar estimates it has saved about 1t of carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles over the past 12 months, while making travel faster and more affordable than services provided by buses, trains and airplanes.

In a survey of BlaBlaCar drivers, 75% said they drove more carefully and respected the rules of the road when they had passengers.

The 10-year-old company now has about 40m members, manages about 12m trips a quarter, and is adding about 1.5m members a month. It operates in 22 countries, including Europe, India, Brazil, Russia and Mexico, and has an estimated worth of about $1bn, though it is not yet public. Its most recent capital-raising exercise was for $200m to finance expansion into the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Expansion has been by means of buying local entrepreneurial businesses with a similar idea, sending people from head office or using locals to start up a branch in a new country.

Global public relations co-ordinator Diane Prébay says the concept makes sense in any country where petrol is expensive and there are smartphones, cars and roads. The company has no presence in the US. This is because fuel is cheaper there, so there is less incentive to share cars, and also because the country’s urban centres are spread out, which means that passengers have to find a way to tackle the "last mile" once they are dropped off. Prébay says BlaBlaCar is not considering SA at this stage.

Co-founder and CEO Nicolas Brusson told a group of journalists on a visit to the company’s Paris headquarters in January that studies showed privately owned cars are parked for 95% of their lifespan. Cars are also driven around in search of parking, which takes up even more time, or are immobilised in traffic jams.

As a result, in France alone, the €200bn invested by individuals in buying cars, insuring and maintaining them can be viewed as being largely wasted.

Brusson says revenue authorities have attempted to claim tax on earnings by BlaBlaCar members. His response is "bring it on", because any such attempt is more likely to result in a tax credit for the drivers. Even at 90c/km-R1/km per passenger, the car owner is still losing money. He or she is not making the trip for profit, unlike in the case of a taxi, but for work or personal reasons.

The average age of BlaBlaCar’s members is 33, and about 21% are students. The average age of its 500 staff, all of whom own shares in the company, is 29, and they swap jobs at regular intervals to ensure they remain flexible.

BlaBlaCar holds regular events for its members, including music concerts, and hires a stand at various youth festivals to interact with current and new members.

Brusson says BlaBlaCar is not profitable yet, because it is investing in growth. "Our priority is to not spend more than we earn," he says.

There are no immediate plans for a public listing, but other ways to develop the company exist, for example through acquisition or partnership with a larger company.

The owners are "open to what is possible", Brusson says.