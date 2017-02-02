Beware SA’s new arms deal
SA navy left treading water as delays hold up two multibillion-rand upgrade projects
It’s back to the dry dock for SA’s next big, multibillion-rand arms deal as the department of defence and SA navy reconsider behind closed doors how to include as much SA-manufactured content as possible in an already stretched budget.
The necessity for additional ships — three offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and three inshore patrol vessels (IPVs) — was made painfully obvious when the navy had to use its antiquated Warrior-class “strike-craft” IPVs in an OPV role for the Southern African Development Community’s antipiracy Operation Copper in the Mozambique Channel.
The initiation of Project Biro, the OPV and IPV project, was already delayed by a decade because of the fallout from the controversy-dogged R30bn arms deal in 1999.
The storm of allegations of corruption around that deal turned public opinion against further naval acquisitions. This is despite the fact that, as long-range warcraft, the frigates are unsuited for regular maritime safety and counterpoaching patrols of coastal waters, while the tiny strikecraft struggle in the region’s notoriously high seas.
But Armscor eventually called for tenders under Biro, which requires 60% SA content, in November 2014. They were closed in September 2015, after an extension due to the complexity of the process.
Meanwhile, the tender for Project Hotel — an upgrade of the hydrographic systems at Silvermine and replacement of the navy’s 1972-commissioned survey vessel, SAS Protea — was published in July 2014, with submissions closing in June 2015.
According to the department of trade & industry, the projects are expected to cost about R6.6bn over three to four years.
Foreign shipbuilders such as Spain’s state-owned company Navantia, which has been touting its wares in the country for a decade, leapt at the chance. Navantia partnered with local Paramount Naval Systems, via its shareholding in Cape Town’s Nautic Africa, to propose three Avante-class 2,540t OPVs similar to those in service with the Spanish navy. It also partnered with Australia’s Austal — builder of the US navy’s stealth trimaran littoral combat ship, a new-generation IPV — to propose three Cape-class 300t IPVs similar to those serving under the Australian flag.
Nautic Africa offers a 58m “Frontier” OPV, but it is only a design concept at this stage.
Navantia’s strong suit rests on the fact that it already has proven hulls in the water, with the Spanish navy having repeatedly sailed its four OPVs around the Cape on their way to serve in the EU’s Operation Atalanta antipiracy operation off the coast of Somalia. Retired SA navy rear admiral Anthony Howell is also showing Navantia the ropes.
We are getting to a stage where we will compromise our sovereignty and our securityKobus Marais
In October, Howell told the Financial Mail that the beauty of Navantia’s OPV lies in its modular design, with interchangeable mission modules depending on whether the mission is counterpiracy, search-and-rescue, counterpoaching or disaster relief.
“You may want a hospital in the OPV, so you just install that module,” he said.
Howell admitted that the OPV is “not so cheap a ship if it is a fully integrated military ship with a helicopter”, but added: “Price is not the issue; it’s about multioperational missions, whether with the navy, marines or even army.”
Yet it was the price that Armscor cited when it announced in its annual report to the portfolio committee on defence in October that “the total cost of the offers received exceeded the currently available capital budget for this capability, and the department of defence and the SA navy are reviewing the total budget before a decision is made regarding continuation of the contracting process”.
That has left bidders with their oars out of the water, though industry watchers say that the rumoured front-runners are Damen Shipyards Cape Town, a black-run arm of Dutch shipbuilding giant Damen, and Durban’s Southern African Shipyards (SAS), which has partnered with German shipbuilder Lürssen in proposing very different offerings to the navy (see table).
More worrying is that delays in the projects will further strain a navy that had no special budget allocation for Biro and Hotel, had its overall budget slashed by R147m in the previous financial year and which, as a result of retrenchments at its Simon’s Town dry dock, is falling behind its maintenance schedule.
The navy’s commitments to government’s maritime development plan, Operation Phakisa — which could contribute up to R177bn to the country’s GDP by 2033 — and Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050 for an African blue economy, require that only one ship or submarine out of each class of vessel in the fleet undergoes maintenance while the others are available for active duty.
But the backlog at the naval dockyard has often led to only one or two of the four frigates and one of the three submarines being able to put to sea.
Journalist Guy Martin of defenceWeb has said the defence department’s hoped-for naval counterpiracy patrols in the Gulf of Guinea will remain unfulfilled, as the navy can currently barely patrol the Mozambican Channel. And the delay in Biro and Hotel implies a misapplication of naval forces for the next five to seven years.
For Biro, Damen would seem to have the edge, both because its “Sea Axe” design with its patented vertical prow is perfect for cutting through the region’s heavy seas and because it has a hundred such vessels either in the water already (with forces such as those of Cape Verde) or under construction, with several completed vessels kept in stock awaiting clients.
SAS, on the other hand, recently completed a major refit of the navy’s frigates, demonstrating its ability to maintain the OPV and IPV fleet that will be stationed nearby at Naval Base Durban, which reopened in December 2015.
Budget constraints could force a delay in the IPV component, but defenceWeb reported on January 6 that “a retired admiral” had told the publication that SAS looks set to land the primary part of Biro (for the OPVs), with Damen in line for the IPV contract.
Either way, the bidders have been sworn to secrecy while the budget review is under way. Both Damen’s Cape Town director, Sam Montsi, and SAS general manager of shipbuilding Gregory Delpaul declined to comment on the projects until, in the latter’s words, “they are signed and have become effective”.
Yet speculation persists that the delay is also intended to make room for the contracts to be “split” to allow for greater SA industrial participation — especially to make place for Denel Integrated Systems & Maritime. Its presence seems to be a prerequisite, as it is set to take over the management of the Simon’s Town dockyard, which Armscor is handing back to the navy.
Denel spokesman Pam Malinda has confirmed the high priority of the projects, but refers queries to Armscor. Armscor general manager of marketing & business development Lulu Mzili says: “We are unable to comment while the procurement process is still in progress.”
This is where the oversight of both the portfolio committee and the joint standing committee on defence will become crucial to prevent the sort of scandal that broke out over the 1999 arms deal.
DA shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says the oversight systems are not watertight, as the ANC could use its dominance to divert attention from problem areas. It could also bypass the committees and report only via the secrecy-bound joint standing committee on intelligence — which is why supporting national treasury is vital.
Still, Marais admits that the budgetary constraints, combined with the gradual brain-drain of skilled personnel, have left the navy in a position where “we are getting to a stage where we will compromise our sovereignty and our security”.
Please login or register to comment.