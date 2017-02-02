Beware SA’s new arms deal

But the backlog at the naval dockyard has often led to only one or two of the four frigates and one of the three submarines being able to put to sea.

Journalist Guy Martin of defenceWeb has said the defence department’s hoped-for naval counterpiracy patrols in the Gulf of Guinea will remain unfulfilled, as the navy can currently barely patrol the Mozambican Channel. And the delay in Biro and Hotel implies a misapplication of naval forces for the next five to seven years.

For Biro, Damen would seem to have the edge, both because its “Sea Axe” design with its patented vertical prow is perfect for cutting through the region’s heavy seas and because it has a hundred such vessels either in the water already (with forces such as those of Cape Verde) or under construction, with several completed vessels kept in stock awaiting clients.

SAS, on the other hand, recently completed a major refit of the navy’s frigates, demonstrating its ability to maintain the OPV and IPV fleet that will be stationed nearby at Naval Base Durban, which reopened in December 2015.

Budget constraints could force a delay in the IPV component, but defenceWeb reported on January 6 that “a retired admiral” had told the publication that SAS looks set to land the primary part of Biro (for the OPVs), with Damen in line for the IPV contract.

Either way, the bidders have been sworn to secrecy while the budget review is under way. Both Damen’s Cape Town director, Sam Montsi, and SAS general manager of shipbuilding Gregory Delpaul declined to comment on the projects until, in the latter’s words, “they are signed and have become effective”.

Yet speculation persists that the delay is also intended to make room for the contracts to be “split” to allow for greater SA industrial participation — especially to make place for Denel Integrated Systems & Maritime. Its presence seems to be a prerequisite, as it is set to take over the management of the Simon’s Town dockyard, which Armscor is handing back to the navy.

Denel spokesman Pam Malinda has confirmed the high priority of the projects, but refers queries to Armscor. Armscor general manager of marketing & business development Lulu Mzili says: “We are unable to comment while the procurement process is still in progress.”

This is where the oversight of both the portfolio committee and the joint standing committee on defence will become crucial to prevent the sort of scandal that broke out over the 1999 arms deal.

DA shadow defence minister Kobus Marais says the oversight systems are not watertight, as the ANC could use its dominance to divert attention from problem areas. It could also bypass the committees and report only via the secrecy-bound joint standing committee on intelligence — which is why supporting national treasury is vital.

Still, Marais admits that the budgetary constraints, combined with the gradual brain-drain of skilled personnel, have left the navy in a position where “we are getting to a stage where we will compromise our sovereignty and our security”.