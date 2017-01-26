Rethinking the tax regime
It’s taken 20 years to do the maths, but finally it’s clear that investment tax incentives haven’t worked well in SA
The World Bank expects SA to stage a modest recovery this year and next — but much will depend on the country’s ability to revive private fixed investment.
After four consecutive quarters of contraction, gross fixed capital formation remains deep in recession while fixed investment by the private sector has contracted in real terms over the past two years.
“Should investment remain weak, this would further undermine [SA’s] growth prospects, raise again the likelihood of a rating downgrade, and perpetuate a vicious circle of low growth/low investment,” warns the bank in its 2017 “SA Economic Update” report released last week.
The situation isn’t helped by the fact that SA’s use of of investment tax incentives (ITIs) to promote industrial development has failed to generate significant private investment or job creation. The system needs a complete overhaul.
The report summarises the work the World Bank has done for the Davis tax committee (DTC) on the effectiveness of SA’s ITI regime. It finds between 1994 and 2014 government spent R476bn on industrial development programmes, 70% of which went on investment tax incentives. But over this period the manufacturing sector’s share of SA’s total capital stock decreased by three percentage points and it shed roughly 335,000 jobs.
The ITI system isn’t to blame for this industrial contraction. Skills shortages, inadequate infrastructure, policy uncertainty, a volatile rand and complicated labour relations are all more likely culprits, according to the bank. In fact, it finds that without ITIs, the job shedding in manufacturing would have been even worse.
But the system hasn’t lived up to its promise and in many respects economists’ worst fears have been confirmed. For instance, the report finds that the ITI regime has encouraged capital intensity at the expense of jobs in many sectors; may have contributed to a misallocation of capital; resulted in little job creation at a high cost; and done nothing to raise investment across large parts of the economy.
While rising capital intensity is positive if the increase in production leads to faster GDP growth and more labour being employed, it is only the services sector that has managed to combine capital deepening with job creation since 1994, though these jobs offer the lowest wages.
There is no strong evidence to support the notion that ITIs encourage additional investment in the mining industry ... Maybe other incentives could be more appropriate, like better port infrastructure or electricity supply or labour relationsSebastien Dessus
In the agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors, fixed investment has resulted in jobs being replaced with machines.
The report also finds that the ITI regime may have strongly contributed to a misallocation of capital by creating large differences in the marginal effective tax rate (METR) between sectors.
Though all sectors enjoy an METR below the nominal corporate income tax rate of 28% once the tax incentives are incorporated, the manufacturing sector at 19.6% is the second-most taxed sector after electricity, which has an METR of 23%. Agriculture is at 17% while tourism looks very attractive at 6.1%.
By comparison, the METR for mining is just -1.2%. This is thanks mainly to the provision that mining companies can immediately write off their capital investment in the year it is incurred. The upshot is that to generate a post-tax return of 10% on investment, a pretax rate of return of just 8.8% is needed in mining against a pretax rate of return of almost 30% in manufacturing.
This is problematic, says the World Bank, as manufacturing presents much higher growth and job creation returns for the economy as a whole. It estimates that the social returns generated by manufacturing are more than three times higher for the same private returns to mining.
Unsurprisingly, it finds that since 2008, there has been a significant deterioration in the SA economy’s capacity to direct private investment toward sectors with growing economic potential — the manufacturing sector in particular. “Such trends in capital allocation across sectors have not only been bad for job creation, they have been equally bad for GDP growth, generating significant losses in aggregate capital productivity,” the report concludes.
The report also finds that the ITI regime has resulted in little job creation at a high cost. For instance, it estimates that the R3.9bn worth of capital allowances provided in 2012 generated a mere 20,883 direct jobs at a cost of R188,377 per job (see table).
“This cost exceeds the average annual remuneration of workers in 2012, and, with a view to encourage job creation, directly subsidising the full employment cost would have thus been cheaper,” the report concludes.
As alarming is the finding that tax incentives made no difference to companies’ investment decisions in mining, electricity, transport and finance. The investments would have happened anyway.
The researchers tested for this econometrically using SA Revenue Service tax data for more than 1m firms between 2006 and 2012. The results suggest that these four sectors “are not systematically responsive to changes in the cost of capital” and by extension to capital allowances (ITIs) that reduce the cost of capital.
This means that in 2012, more than half of all the tax expenditure on the incentive regime was wasted, representing R2bn in forgone tax revenue. (The bank is at pains to point out that if this R2bn is excluded, the cost per job created more than halves; and if indirect job creation is factored in, the cost falls to R15,000 per job in manufacturing, making the scheme still viable for this sector.)
The bank recommends that SA re-orientate the incentives to favour agriculture, manufacturing, construction, trade and services, as this would stimulate growth and job creation at no additional fiscal cost.
The inference is that a sector such as mining wouldn’t miss the withdrawal of ITIs because firms would have undertaken the investment anyway, the cost of capital not being as important a consideration for mining as, say, the outlook for commodity prices.
“Yes of course the mining sector will scream [if government withdraws the incentives] but any policy choice needs to be evidence based,” says the bank’s project leader for SA, Sebastien Dessus. “There is no strong evidence to support the notion that ITIs encourage additional investment in the mining industry ... Maybe other incentives could be more appropriate, like better port infrastructure or electricity supply or labour relations.”
The bottom line is that SA has to do more within its current fiscal constraints to raise the rate of private investment, not only because it drives short-term growth but also to revive the country’s longer-term growth potential, which has shrunk from about 3% to just 1.3% over the past decade.
DTC head Judge Dennis Davis agrees that the ITI system needs a thorough overhaul. He regards the bank’s findings as “very important” and agrees “absolutely” with its broad thrust: that those incentives that don’t work should be cut down and those that do work may need to be better targeted, in accordance with SA’s economic policy goals.
He warns that, given the international push to reduce corporate tax rates, “SA will increasingly become vulnerable to better CIT [corporate income tax] rates on the African continent as well as in the developed world, which will make it easy for corporates to legally restructure their operations around places with lower CIT rates.”
Davis is not suggesting SA should lower the 28% CIT rate — that would be “ill advised” in the current fiscal environment. “But we need to close the gap between effective and nominal rates as well as to make sure we determine what quo we are getting for our quid,” he says.
He expects his committee to have wrapped up its investigations and be able to provide national treasury with significant recommendations ahead of the 2018 national budget. He expects “nothing more than tinkering” with the ITI regime in the 2017 budget on February 22.
