Rethinking the tax regime

This means that in 2012, more than half of all the tax expenditure on the incentive regime was wasted, representing R2bn in forgone tax revenue. (The bank is at pains to point out that if this R2bn is excluded, the cost per job created more than halves; and if indirect job creation is factored in, the cost falls to R15,000 per job in manufacturing, making the scheme still viable for this sector.)

The bank recommends that SA re-orientate the incentives to favour agriculture, manufacturing, construction, trade and services, as this would stimulate growth and job creation at no additional fiscal cost.

The inference is that a sector such as mining wouldn’t miss the withdrawal of ITIs because firms would have undertaken the investment anyway, the cost of capital not being as important a consideration for mining as, say, the outlook for commodity prices.

“Yes of course the mining sector will scream [if government withdraws the incentives] but any policy choice needs to be evidence based,” says the bank’s project leader for SA, Sebastien Dessus. “There is no strong evidence to support the notion that ITIs encourage additional investment in the mining industry ... Maybe other incentives could be more appropriate, like better port infrastructure or electricity supply or labour relations.”

The bottom line is that SA has to do more within its current fiscal constraints to raise the rate of private investment, not only because it drives short-term growth but also to revive the country’s longer-term growth potential, which has shrunk from about 3% to just 1.3% over the past decade.

DTC head Judge Dennis Davis agrees that the ITI system needs a thorough overhaul. He regards the bank’s findings as “very important” and agrees “absolutely” with its broad thrust: that those incentives that don’t work should be cut down and those that do work may need to be better targeted, in accordance with SA’s economic policy goals.

He warns that, given the international push to reduce corporate tax rates, “SA will increasingly become vulnerable to better CIT [corporate income tax] rates on the African continent as well as in the developed world, which will make it easy for corporates to legally restructure their operations around places with lower CIT rates.”

Davis is not suggesting SA should lower the 28% CIT rate — that would be “ill advised” in the current fiscal environment. “But we need to close the gap between effective and nominal rates as well as to make sure we determine what quo we are getting for our quid,” he says.

He expects his committee to have wrapped up its investigations and be able to provide national treasury with significant recommendations ahead of the 2018 national budget. He expects “nothing more than tinkering” with the ITI regime in the 2017 budget on February 22.

