Holiday rentals are here to stay

The advent of Airbnb has also prompted estate agents to rethink their traditional business models. For instance, Seeff Properties group has created a dedicated rental division to compete more aggressively in Cape Town’s short-term accommodation space.

Seeff Shortstay founder Steven Holvec says the days are gone when estate agents can play in both the short-and long-term rental markets.

He says: "The changing market dynamics have necessitated that rental agents become niche operators. Those who want to compete successfully in this space need to differentiate themselves through a specialist skills set and service offering."

Holvec says that while Airbnb has created an entirely new platform for travellers and home owners alike, it has also exposed the shortcomings of renting properties directly from owners.

"Lots of complaints are starting to surface of Airbnb home owners not being around to deal with matters such as a burst geyser, a broken entrance gate or a sewage leak. More often than not the home owner is also on holiday and not equipped to deal quickly with things that go wrong."

In addition, Airbnb travellers who want to take legal action or who have payment queries must deal with online representatives offshore, which can be frustrating.

Holvec believes the upper end of the market typically still prefers to deal with a third party. "When you are paying R20,000/day for a house, you expect someone to be on call 24/7 to sort out any problems that may arise and provide add-on services such as chefs, babysitters, drivers and tour guides."

But Holvec concedes that the flood of additional stock that has come to the market through Airbnb has placed pressure on rentals.

He says: "There’s now much more competition, which is good for consumers, but it’s also forcing property owners to become more [open to negotiation] on asking rentals."

Holvec refers, for instance, to a two-bedroom apartment in Hout Bay that previously fetched up to R5,000/day. It now battles to find a tenant at R3,500/day because a newly renovated unit in the complex was going for R2,000/day on Airbnb.

Holvec says he won’t be surprised if many owners withdraw their properties from Airbnb over the next year as lower rentals together with rising running costs make it a less lucrative option to rent out one’s property.