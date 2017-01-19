Holiday rentals are here to stay
SA’s holiday rental market has shrugged off tough economic times, with the sector reporting a bumper festive season. Property industry players say the short-term letting market has been boosted by the weak rand, which prompted more locals to swap expensive overseas holidays for domestic trips, while more foreign travellers are discovering SA’s value-for-money proposition.
Despite Airbnb placing pressure on rentals in some pockets of Cape Town’s accommodation market over the past festive season, rentals in prime hot spots along the Atlantic Seaboard still tested new highs.
In Llandudno, Seeff Shortstay let a luxury six-bedroom house at R95,000/day to a family from Dubai. Meanwhile, the Chas Everitt International franchise on the Atlantic Seaboard achieved a staggering R150,000/day for an eight-bedroom multilevel villa with every conceivable modern convenience and panoramic sea views.
Pam Golding Properties rental agent Janine Sullivan says the group let a number of properties in Clifton and Camps Bay for more than R40,000/day over the festive season. "Most of our bookings came from Sweden, Norway, Germany, New Zealand, Johannesburg and Pretoria," she says.
The strong growth in SA’s short-term letting market has in part been spurred by the advent of the Airbnb phenomenon.
The official launch of the global online booking portal in SA about 18 months ago has not only made travelling more accessible and cheaper, it has also expanded accommodation stock levels exponentially as more home owners realise they can rent out their properties to fund their own holidays.
The company says the number of homes listed across SA has increased more than fourfold since October 2015, from fewer than 8,000 to 33,000. Cape Town is now by far the biggest Airbnb destination in Africa and boasts 17,000 listings.
Ashley James, co-founder of property portal Property Fox, expects that industry disruption by the likes of Airbnb will gain further momentum in the year ahead as South Africans increasingly look to sweat their assets. "A sluggish economy is forcing more consumers to look for creative ways to make their properties work for them. Sites like Airbnb make it very easy to do so."
James says this may affect purchasing decisions, as buyers look for properties that will double up as short-term rentals. "Where a Cape Town buyer may have opted for a four-bed in Bergvliet in the past, he or she may now be more tempted by a two-bed in Oranjezicht, as it offers better income-earning potential."
The advent of Airbnb has also prompted estate agents to rethink their traditional business models. For instance, Seeff Properties group has created a dedicated rental division to compete more aggressively in Cape Town’s short-term accommodation space.
Seeff Shortstay founder Steven Holvec says the days are gone when estate agents can play in both the short-and long-term rental markets.
He says: "The changing market dynamics have necessitated that rental agents become niche operators. Those who want to compete successfully in this space need to differentiate themselves through a specialist skills set and service offering."
Holvec says that while Airbnb has created an entirely new platform for travellers and home owners alike, it has also exposed the shortcomings of renting properties directly from owners.
"Lots of complaints are starting to surface of Airbnb home owners not being around to deal with matters such as a burst geyser, a broken entrance gate or a sewage leak. More often than not the home owner is also on holiday and not equipped to deal quickly with things that go wrong."
In addition, Airbnb travellers who want to take legal action or who have payment queries must deal with online representatives offshore, which can be frustrating.
Holvec believes the upper end of the market typically still prefers to deal with a third party. "When you are paying R20,000/day for a house, you expect someone to be on call 24/7 to sort out any problems that may arise and provide add-on services such as chefs, babysitters, drivers and tour guides."
But Holvec concedes that the flood of additional stock that has come to the market through Airbnb has placed pressure on rentals.
He says: "There’s now much more competition, which is good for consumers, but it’s also forcing property owners to become more [open to negotiation] on asking rentals."
Holvec refers, for instance, to a two-bedroom apartment in Hout Bay that previously fetched up to R5,000/day. It now battles to find a tenant at R3,500/day because a newly renovated unit in the complex was going for R2,000/day on Airbnb.
Holvec says he won’t be surprised if many owners withdraw their properties from Airbnb over the next year as lower rentals together with rising running costs make it a less lucrative option to rent out one’s property.
