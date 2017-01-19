Feast and famine for motor industry

The trading environment is tough enough without complications like this. GMSA says continued rand volatility, subdued business and consumer confidence, inflation, increasing fuel prices, rising interest rates, high levels of household debt and muted economic growth prospects all have the potential to stifle market growth.

The US-owned company’s caution is understandable. It was one of only two local mass manufacturers not to feast at the export table in 2016 and it was forced to shed more than 100 assembly-plant jobs late in the year through a voluntary-severance agreement.

The other one to miss out on mass exports was Nissan SA. Its MD, Mike Whitfield, thinks local market recovery could begin in the second half of 2017 as a more positive economic outlook translates into improved sales.

That’s also the official view of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), of which Whitfield is president. Naamsa thinks second-half sales could grow by as much as 3.5% compared with 2016 on the basis of some economists’ projections of improvements in GDP, gross domestic expenditure, private consumption expenditure and fixed investment. But none of these is guaranteed and the more commonly held view is that sales recovery will have to wait.

There is no such discord on exports, where the consensus is for continued growth. Inevitably, there are some concerns. Exports depend on demand in other parts of the world and question marks hang over two of SA’s biggest markets: the UK, where the nation’s possible exit from the European single market is causing trade uncertainty; and the US, where incoming president Donald Trump has targeted the US motor industry with his protectionist rhetoric.

Overall, though, Naamsa says "vehicle exports to Europe, Australasia, the US, Asia and South America are expected to show further upward momentum".

Missing from that list is Africa, which is supposed to be a major target market for SA vehicle producers. For Nissan SA and GMSA, it is their primary export destination. But new-vehicle markets across the continent have collapsed in the past two years as tumbling oil and commodities prices have starved economies of revenue and foreign exchange.

In Nigeria, which is trying to create its own motor industry and is supposed to import thousands of SA-built Nissan and Ford bakkie kits, "the market is at a standstill", says Whitfield, who is responsible for all Nissan group activities in sub-Saharan Africa.

He says the region’s vehicle market in 2016 was "the most challenging in recent times" but that recovery is inevitable. The only question is when. "One thing about Africa is that as fast as economies go down, the upside can be just as dramatic," he says. "We are starting to see some positive signs in places like Kenya. Some countries could have double-digit growth this year. I remain positive."

So does GMSA, though once again not immediately. The short-term outlook is subdued but "in

the long term there remains opportunity for growth as disposable income levels improve, and more countries experience political stability and invest in the development of infrastructure".

The importance of exports, wherever they go, lies not just in boosting production but also in balancing foreign exchange. Ford SA, Toyota SA, Mercedes-Benz SA, BMW SA and Volkswagen SA all export most of the cars and bakkies they build, offsetting import costs on the many built-up vehicles they bring into the country. Many of the components used on SA production lines are also sourced overseas.