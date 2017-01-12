Vantage Goldfields: Buried in difficulties

The tragedy at the Lily gold mine, where workers have been unpaid since operations were suspended after an accident in April, deepened in December when its sister mine, Barbrook, was also placed in business rescue.

The two mines, near Barberton, are owned by an Australian company, Vantage Goldfields. In February the crown pillar at Lily collapsed and a lamp room with three employees in it plunged to the bottom of an 80m-deep sinkhole. The bodies have never been recovered, despite extensive and costly rescue attempts. Lily was subsequently put into business rescue.

Immediately after the accident mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane said mining at Lily could not resume until the bodies had been recovered.

Terrible though it is for families, it is not always possible to recover bodies after mining accidents. For example, 16 of the 20 people killed in the November 1996 mudslide at Rovic Diamond Mine in the Free State were never found because they were buried under thousands of tons of mud.

In September mine management and Mine Rescue Services sent cameras down the ventilation shaft at Lily to determine whether it would be safe to re-enter. But the equipment showed that extensive deterioration had occurred underground and it was decided that the site was not accessible.

The business rescue practitioner of Lily and Barbrook mines, Rob Devereux of rescue company Sturns, says an internal investigation under section 11 of the Mine Health & Safety Act was completed in October. Experts were unable to identify a single cause of the crown pillar collapse.

The department of mineral resources has begun an investigation under section 60 of the act.

Though Barbrook continued to function and took on some of Lily’s 800 employees, it could not carry Lily’s overheads indefinitely. Towards the end of last year it was unable to operate because of increasing labour unrest, including illegal blockages of the access road.

Devereux says he is in discussions with two local bidders about investing in Vantage Goldfields group, and a Swiss entity over a separate gold funding transaction.

The two local bids, from established mining companies whose identity is confidential, envision injecting funds to recapitalise Barbrook and Lily and resuming mining at Lily. The discussions began only in November, but Devereux is hopeful that a transaction can be agreed soon.

AfroCan Resources, which previously indicated it could inject funds, has not followed up contractual agreements with a concrete offer.

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis says the union is sceptical about the chances of a rescue deal. The hopes of former employees and other creditors have been raised regularly over the past eight months by promises of new funding, made not only by Devereux but also by Vantage management and politicians.

Zwane has promised compensation to the families of the deceased and to miners who were underground at the time of the accident and were safely evacuated. This promise would cost Lily about R4m. The minister gave an assurance that the Industrial Development Corp (IDC) would step in with about R200m to assist in retrieving the bodies, but these funds did not materialise; Devereux says the terms offered by the IDC to extend R200m in finance did not present a sustainable solution.

Du Plessis says that as time passes liquidation may be the better option for Lily since at least it will provide finality. Many former employees are not actively seeking other work because they are hanging on in the hope of jobs or payment. There are also about 181 creditors, many of them small local businesses, who have been badly affected.

Even before the accident Lily and Barbrook were not making a profit and under the circumstances it would be difficult to turn that situation around, Du Plessis says.

According to Devereux there is a viable new plan for mining to resume at Lily after about eight months. The mine has about 10 years of life left at a production rate of 30,000oz/year, while Barbrook has about 15 years left at 17,000oz/year. With more investment, the two mines could produce as much as 60,000oz of gold a year.

Apart from employees, who are owed about R30m in salary arrears and R20m for retrenchment payments, Lily’s biggest single creditors are Fidelity Guards and the banks that are holding equipment leases. About 450 people accepted severance packages, which allows them access to their provident funds and unemployment insurance fund payments, but they have not been paid salary arrears because Lily has no income.

Devereux says he has had excellent co-operation from the leadership of the majority union, the Association of Mining & Construction Workers Union, which has emphasised the need to save jobs. Leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity have also been helpful.