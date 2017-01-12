Drone regulations: A caged nightingale
Outdated regulations have stymied SA’s chance to become a world leader in the use of drones to transport medical samples and surgical supplies
When SA held its first dedicated conference on drones in Ekurhuleni last year, the delegates attending it heard that though the country had been the first to fly medical drones, it had fallen behind, and other African countries had taken up the challenge.
One of these was Rwanda. In October its president, Paul Kagame, oversaw the launch of a system to deliver blood plasma, medical samples, medicine and surgical supplies to hospitals and clinics by drone, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It was a world first.
Then, in December, trials were announced in Tanzania for this year.
The Rwandan system envisages a network of drone ports to and from which UAVs will fly regular geofenced routes (using smartphone messaging technology) delivering their lightweight yet valuable cargo. It is a collaboration between California-based drone start-up Zipline and US package-delivery firm United Parcel Service (UPS). Zipline is backed by venture capital from the likes of Google Ventures and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
There were also moves in Kenya. A few years back, veteran East Africa correspondent for The Economist, Jonathan Ledgard, conceived the Flying Donkey challenge. African innovators would compete in flying their prototype cargo drones with 20kg payloads from waypoint to waypoint in a 24-hour race around Mount Kenya.
As ever more countries commit to the use of medical drones, it is only a matter of time before the CAA drone regulations will need to be amended to allow SA to catch up
Enabled by Kenya’s May 2013 progressive drone licensing law — implemented three years ahead of that of the US — the challenge would offer qualifying competing teams US$2m/year in research and development grants, plus $1m for the finalists and an extra $2m for the winners.
But the challenge was wrecked by the suspension of the drone law in February 2015 because of fears that drones could be used by the Al-Shabaab terror group.
More than 1,000 Kenyan operators are now waiting for the revised regulations to kick in. The rules are expected to allow for drones weighing more than 25kg.
Ledgard was not holding back, however, and he initiated Red Line, which aims at getting emergency drones with a 160km flight range in the air in the next four years. It was established in collaboration with the universities of Rwanda and Nairobi, and the world’s top two aerial robotics research institutes, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and Imperial College London. Red Line aims at having its drones carry small 10kg payloads of medical supplies, vital small spares or supplies for humanitarian relief.
It has been no surprise that Rwanda, which, like Kenya and Mauritius, is reinventing itself as a tech innovation hub, has become the first to allow medical drones to operate, and Red Line’s proposed first drone port was designed for Rwanda by British architect Norman Foster.
The Zipline-UPS launch in Rwanda, which took place in October, was followed by an extension of the pilot project to the US itself. Trials of parachute drops of medical supplies are now under way in the states of Maryland, Nevada and Washington.
US drone regulations, implemented in August, are vague about cargo operations in that they seem to impose a 25kg drone weight and a range of visual line of sight, so DHL and Amazon have been testing their own delivery systems in other jurisdictions.
Prof Barry Mendelow, the retired former head of Wits University’s department of molecular medicine & haematology, told the Ekurhuleni conference — which was hosted in November by United Drone Holdings — that while working for the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) in the 1980s he had designed a radio-controlled plane to deliver blood and sputum samples to laboratories. However, it had been "a dismal failure", he said.
Nevertheless, Mendelow had pressed on, because in mountainous parts of the country such as the former Transkei, the lack of a direct village-to-village road network meant that deliveries as the crow flies made the most sense. So in the 1990s, he approached Denel, which helped him develop the e-Juba "electronic pigeon" UAV. The first medical drone in the world, it was GPS-navigated and could fly autonomously to 1,000 waypoints.
"It was not terribly reliable, though we believed we had achieved proof of concept," he said. But by 2007, the cost of turning the prototype into a production drone was prohibitive, so there was a return to the drawing board.
The result was the Medical Courier, which had a 40km range — sufficient to deliver samples from rural hospitals to their nearest NHLS clinics. In KwaZulu Natal alone, the NHLS had been spending R32m/year to transport medical samples to their labs. Doing this by motorbike cost R10/km, and the terrain enforced meandering routes, while the drone cost only 4c/km and flew directly to its destination.
Mendelow and his team conducted test flights in mountainous districts of KwaZulu Natal and the Western Cape — but the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stipulated that the drone had to be flown in visual line of sight and not directly to target, so the researchers chased it in vehicles as it flew.
Then, in 2009, the NHLS issued a call for innovators to tender for a medical drone service. Three companies responded, and 306 test flights of up to 30km were conducted. The Stellenbosch University-designed S-Plane Automation Nightingale seemed the most elegant and reliable solution.
SA was on the verge of establishing the world’s first official medical drone service.
But the CAA still did not have drone regulations in place, and expected such only within five years — and Mendelow retired, so the Nightingale system languished.
However, when a drone was seen at the hospital where Nelson Mandela was treated in 2013 the CAA was forced to take action, and the new UAV regulations came into effect in July 2015. Unfortunately the new rules effectively outlaw the use or development of medical drones, as the devices may not be used to "release, dispense, drop, deliver or deploy" any object or substance. And again, drones are restricted to visual-line-of-sight operations, though a gap in the regulations excludes from its definition UAVs that are not remotely piloted, but internally guided, which opens up questions around geofenced UAVs such as the Nightingale.
It seems clear that with companies like Silicon Valley startup Matternet working on medical drone delivery systems for mountainous countries such as Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Bhutan and Papua New Guinea, and Japan officially committed to the systemic use of medical drones by 2018, it is only a matter of time before the CAA drone regulations will need to be amended to allow SA to catch up.
