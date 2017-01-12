Drone regulations: A caged nightingale

"It was not terribly reliable, though we believed we had achieved proof of concept," he said. But by 2007, the cost of turning the prototype into a production drone was prohibitive, so there was a return to the drawing board.

The result was the Medical Courier, which had a 40km range — sufficient to deliver samples from rural hospitals to their nearest NHLS clinics. In KwaZulu Natal alone, the NHLS had been spending R32m/year to transport medical samples to their labs. Doing this by motorbike cost R10/km, and the terrain enforced meandering routes, while the drone cost only 4c/km and flew directly to its destination.

Mendelow and his team conducted test flights in mountainous districts of KwaZulu Natal and the Western Cape — but the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stipulated that the drone had to be flown in visual line of sight and not directly to target, so the researchers chased it in vehicles as it flew.

Then, in 2009, the NHLS issued a call for innovators to tender for a medical drone service. Three companies responded, and 306 test flights of up to 30km were conducted. The Stellenbosch University-designed S-Plane Automation Nightingale seemed the most elegant and reliable solution.

SA was on the verge of establishing the world’s first official medical drone service.

But the CAA still did not have drone regulations in place, and expected such only within five years — and Mendelow retired, so the Nightingale system languished.

However, when a drone was seen at the hospital where Nelson Mandela was treated in 2013 the CAA was forced to take action, and the new UAV regulations came into effect in July 2015. Unfortunately the new rules effectively outlaw the use or development of medical drones, as the devices may not be used to "release, dispense, drop, deliver or deploy" any object or substance. And again, drones are restricted to visual-line-of-sight operations, though a gap in the regulations excludes from its definition UAVs that are not remotely piloted, but internally guided, which opens up questions around geofenced UAVs such as the Nightingale.

It seems clear that with companies like Silicon Valley startup Matternet working on medical drone delivery systems for mountainous countries such as Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Bhutan and Papua New Guinea, and Japan officially committed to the systemic use of medical drones by 2018, it is only a matter of time before the CAA drone regulations will need to be amended to allow SA to catch up.