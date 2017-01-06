How technology maps the way we travel

Yet in 2013, the BBC moved Lonely Planet on for a considerable loss, accepting an offer of just £51.5m from American billionaire Brad Kelley. While the dramatic decline was in part due to the global recession and the disappointing performance of the company’s fledgling digital arm, the main disruptor was clear: technology.

The budget traveller no longer had reason to carry a weighty tome when the information could be accessed through the smartphone in their pocket.

Over the past five years, with social media coming to the fore, the smartphone revolution has cranked through several phases as millennials took over.

"Social media has had a huge impact on how young people travel — they get their inspiration for destinations and experiences from Pinterest and Instagram, and they get recommendations of where to go and what to do from their wider network on Facebook and Twitter," says travel writer Sarah Duff.

"Social services like Airbnb provide accommodation, rather than hotels, and people use TripAdvisor and Yelp to find accommodation and restaurants. So they’re looking at peer reviews rather than guidebook reviews to make their choices."

For more than three decades, the badge of honour for backpackers’ hostels and budget eateries from Durban to Delhi was the sticker on the door saying: "As featured in Lonely Planet." Now it is a five-star user rating on TripAdvisor or many thousands of "Likes" on Facebook.

This is a boon for the consumer, because smart businesses have recognised an opportunity: rather than needing to impress the guidebook author when they came for a stay every couple of years, now every customer is a potential reviewer.

"In terms of marketing, the savvy establishments

have tapped into digital trends

by doing things like offering discounts to people if they check in on Facebook, or giving free nights to people with more than a certain amount of followers on Instagram," says Duff.

"They’ll also run things like hashtag competitions, getting people to post a picture of themselves in the hotel or restaurant with a hashtag for prizes."

For successful SA examples, travel blogger and journalist Ishay Govender-Ypma cites a Cape Town Tourism campaign in 2013 that put up posters around the city encouraging people to take a selfie with Table Mountain and post it on their Facebook page. The campaign won numerous awards.

Of course, the digital world is ever shifting as the various social media go in and out of fashion.

"A few years ago local restaurants used the popularity of Twitter when it was actually used as a tool for creating a community — for example, La Mouette held ‘Twitterati’ parties to ‘reward’ loyal Twitter customers," says Govender-Ypma. "Things have died down on Twitter in the past two years and the dynamics of the medium have changed. Now I’d look out for who’s using Snapchat locally to engage with guests and potential customers. Video engagement has been extremely effective in the past few years.

"For example, I booked a trip to Iceland earlier this year, in part motivated by the stream of compelling winter wonderland Vine videos created by Iceland Travel, an Icelandic travel agency. And I actually booked their service for one part of the trip, a week’s journey, because locals I know warned against hiring a car and driving in the height of winter with no driving experience in that kind of harsh weather. It was expensive but worth it."

The integration of travel agencies into this digital world has been a natural step. But while many are simply using social media to grab attention, there are also innovative companies using technology to build specialised itineraries.

One such company is Rhino Africa, which focuses on putting together bespoke safari packages but also offers destinations such as the Garden Route, Namibia and the Eastern Cape. Launched in January 2005 by David Ryan with the help of two consultants, it has grown to 170 permanent staff and had 70% compounded growth year-on-year for the first decade it was in business. It now creates personalised itineraries for over 15,000 guests annually.

"We launched at the time that the Internet was coming to the fore — the airlines were starting to cut out agent commissions and were forcing people online to book, Google was just starting to enter performance-based marketing — so it seemed like a good time to set up online," says Ryan.

"The core behind the business was how could we build something that would be disruptive to the travel model at that time. We positioned ourselves as being the OUTsurance of travel in an African context, linking guests directly to products without having to go to two or three wholesalers, and therefore being able to offer them a better price point. Our value-add was being African destination experts."