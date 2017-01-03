Energy: Power parley

Speakers at the department of energy’s public hearings in Johannesburg on its recently released draft energy plans have taken issue with the exclusion of certain technologies from the plan. In particular they point to the exclusion of solar power (CSP) and co-generation and suspiciously short timelines for consultation. There were also some pungent criticisms of Eskom after the utility’s refusal to sign new power-purchase agreements for renewable energy, as it says the power is not available when it is needed.

The draft updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), sketching a proposed energy mix to 2050, was published on November 22 with an updated Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) focusing on electricity, gas and liquid fuels. The updated plans have taken into account carbon-emissions constraints and job creation potential.

The public hearings being held around the country are intended to invite criticisms and further suggestions, leading to a scenario analysis and a final plan. The first session was attended by about 200 people.

Jarredine Morris, presenting for the Energy Intensive User Group, representing SA’s biggest electricity consumers, said the short timelines did not constitute proper consultation. The group asked for an extension to March 31.

Department of energy deputy director-general Ompi Aphane said there was nothing sinister about starting public consultations just before the holiday break as there are no legal deadlines to be met. He said he would ask his principals to extend the timelines and allow for another round of public consultations before the final plan is adopted.

Speakers from CSP providers Abengoa, SolarReserve and BrightSource criticised the IRP for excluding CSP from the base case scenario. They said the input costs of R2.30/kWh used in the study are higher than the actual prices awarded in the latest expedited bid round. They also said the study ignores the rapid learning rate for CSP, which brings down costs. They argued that CSP, which stores solar energy for release during peak demand periods, provides essential flexibility to the grid.

A similar complaint about the exclusion of co-generation, or byproduct energy from industrial processes, was raised by the Paper Manufacturers Association of SA. The association said the draft IRP does not mention co-generation though it is highly efficient, saves fuel, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions and transmission losses.

Others questioned the exclusion of rapidly developing technologies, in particular energy storage (other than lithium-ion batteries) and electric vehicles. This, they said, will have repercussions for electricity and liquid fuel demand.

The IRP base case was criticised for placing artificial limits on the amount of renewable energy that can be added to the grid each year.