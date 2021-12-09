Economy / Innovation

WATCH | A green economy isn’t the future of SA — it’s the present

GreenCape highlights local innovators with smart cleantech solutions for SA’s water, energy and food security problems

09 December 2021 - 09:25
By developing cleantech solutions, SA's innovators have planted the seeds for a thriving green economy. Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
“A green economy for SA is not some far-off future state,” says GreenCape, a non-profit organisation that supports the business of green in the Western Cape.

There are already implementable, sustainable, inclusive and profitable cleantech solutions for the country’s most pressing challenges relating to energy, water, food security and the circular economy.”

To highlight some of these solutions, GreenCape, in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, has put together a video that champions the work being done by Mzansi’s eco-conscious innovators.

Watch it now:

To find out more about frequently used cleantech concepts, visit green-cape.co.za

This article was paid for by GreenCape.

