WATCH | A green economy isn’t the future of SA — it’s the present

“A green economy for SA is not some far-off future state,” says GreenCape, a non-profit organisation that supports the business of green in the Western Cape.

“There are already implementable, sustainable, inclusive and profitable cleantech solutions for the country’s most pressing challenges relating to energy, water, food security and the circular economy.”

To highlight some of these solutions, GreenCape, in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, has put together a video that champions the work being done by Mzansi’s eco-conscious innovators.

Watch it now: