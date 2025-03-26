Opportunities and obstacles ahead: 2025 Budget’s impact on SA SMEs

There is provision for SMEs and the business community to find relief and growth opportunities through tax cuts, funding programmes and digital support, though challenges like government debt and infrastructure may hinder implementation.

There are four critical areas that were provisioned for in relation to SMEs and business:

Tax relief for businesses; Funding and grants; Infrastructure development and power supply; and Digital transformation and innovation support.

Tax relief

The tax relief for businesses and lower corporate tax rates with a VAT relief allows SMEs to retain more profits for expansion.

This is a win particularly for SMEs since the business community contributes significantly to employment and economic development.

The key tax changes included a reduction in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) for small businesses with the government lowering the tax rate for qualifying businesses from 27% to 25%, encouraging reinvestment and growth, and allowing SMEs to retain more profits, potentially improving loan repayment rates.

Additionally, the VAT registration threshold was increased from R1m to R1.2m, reducing administrative burdens on microbusinesses.

The extension of the Employment Tax Incentive (ETI) further encourages businesses to hire young workers and was increased from R1,500 to R2,000 per qualifying employee.

Funding and grants

To support small business financing and improve liquidity for struggling businesses, the government announced funding and grants for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) with R10bn allocated to the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) for funding start-ups and small businesses.

A new “SMME Growth Fund” worth R3bn was introduced by the government, specifically for businesses in key high-growth sectors such as technology, manufacturing and green energy.

The cherry on top was the announcement of an expansion of loan guarantee schemes, which is in collaboration with banks, and provides easier access to credit for SMMEs.

Infrastructure development and power supply

SA’s [poor] infrastructure development and power supply are the cause of the ongoing energy crisis.

The budget allocated significant funding to infrastructure to help reduce power outages that disrupt businesses. Particularly, funding has been set aside amounting to R50bn for renewable energy projects for the support of businesses involved in solar and wind power solutions.

As an incentive, businesses investing in alternative energy will benefit from a 125% tax deduction on renewable energy installations.

Furthermore, R30bn for transport and logistics has been provisioned and aimed at improving road, rail and port infrastructure, benefitting businesses reliant on efficient supply chains.

Digital transformation and innovation support

With the changing global landscape, the government enhanced its digital transformation and innovation support, introducing new measures to ensure SMMEs’ transition into the digital economy with grants for tech start-ups in fintech, e-commerce and artificial intelligence, and support for e-commerce businesses, which includes tax breaks for digital entrepreneurs.

This innovation support considers training programmes as part of capacity building in digital skills to help small business owners adopt new technologies, enabling SMMEs to compete in the global market.

Fintech solutions could receive more government backing for digital platforms. Small business owners should take advantage of the available incentives and remain proactive in navigating economic uncertainties.

Challenges ahead

While the 2025 Budget Speech brings wins for SMEs and the business community at large, there are also concerns to be considered. Essentially, the real challenge lies in implementation.

Government debt levels are high and the government’s ability to sustain SMME funding remains uncertain due to a high debt-to-GDP ratio; this was projected to be about 75% to 78% at the time of the speech.