SA mining falling behind peers due to policy delays, says Minerals Council
18 September 2024 - 05:00
Delays in establishing a functioning cadastral system for the licensing of exploration and other mining activities are causing the SA mining sector to fall behind its peers around the world, the Minerals Council of SA says.
Despite announcements of a cadastral system launch in February, mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe said in July that the migration to the new cadastre would be complete by June next year...
