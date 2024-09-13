Beyond two-pot: a collective solution to SA’s pension problem

In a defined contribution (DC) world, longevity risk is heightened as retirees outlive their pension savings.

“Nobody has solved this for DC yet,” David Knox, senior partner at Mercer, told delegates at the Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum. “In Australia, people see their pensions as their money, and they want to do what they want with it. In Israel, there’s a minimum pension rate and the government doesn’t look at what private policies do beyond that. The same is true in New Zealand, though the base pension is much higher, at 40% of the average wage. We need to aim for a system where there’s dignity in retirement, where people at either end of the spectrum are not penalised.”

In SA, where National Treasury estimates that 94% of working South Africans will not be able to retire comfortably, the DC system is not working.

“We have a big problem in SA with volatile outcomes from DC funds, leading to a lack of trust in the system, poor member engagement and generally poor outcomes,’ said Fred van der Vyver, head of Corporate Savings and Income at Old Mutual. “The improvement in outcomes delivered by CDC plans around the world is compelling.”

CDC systems offer a hybrid of DC and DB. Like a DC plan, employees and employers contribute a fixed amount; but like a DB plan, those contributions are paid into a collective (or pooled) fund, aiming to provide a target retirement income for life rather than a lump sum amount at retirement.

“Not every individual has the ability to choose the right investment strategy or to determine how to balance the pace at which they take their retirement savings against their unknown life expectancy,” Haines said. “With CDC, the investment strategy is decided by a board of trustees, which means that employees aren’t required to become experts and make complex decisions. In addition, CDC is expected to offer on average over 30% higher outcomes in retirement compared with DC, where annuities are used to secure lifetime income.”

CDC has been successfully deployed in the Netherlands for some time, and lessons from the Dutch experience have influenced the development of CDC in the UK. Haines said that SA isn’t quite there yet (it would require a change in legislation, for starters). “However,” he said, “it’s a very attractive option for employers, especially those with lots of lower-paid workers, because funds are pooled, the investment risk is spread and it provides employees with the dignity of a wage in retirement with the familiarity of DC’s cost and risk stability for companies”.