Slump in demand for bakkies and minibuses drags down new-vehicle sales
Fall of almost 5% in total sales in August deals a blow to hopes of a sustained improvement
02 September 2024 - 17:11
Hopes of a sustained improvement in new-vehicle sales were dealt a blow on Monday when August’s figures showed a 4.9% decline from a year earlier.
Vehicle manufacturers and importers association Naamsa reported that 43,588 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month — down from 45,854 in August 2023...
