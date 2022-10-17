×

NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Economy

Godongwana expected to pencil in 3% to cover public sector wage increases

Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP

Thuletho Zwane
Economics writer
Opinion

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: A little can go a long way when it comes to basic income ...

A social safety net comprising small cash grants can mitigate extreme poverty

By Michael Schmidt
Opinion

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Fiscal credibility deficit persists before medium-term ...

On important questions of wages, state-owned entities and social support final answers seem unlikely to come in time

Mamokete Lijane
Columnist
Economy

What economists will look for in medium-term budget

They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence

Thuletho Zwane
Economics writer
Opinion

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the ...

Giving up on debt stability would be a recipe for disaster. The solution is faster growth, not more spending

Claire Bisseker
Economics writer
Economy

Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget

Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy ...

By Hilary Joffe
Opinion

MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS

The Transnet strike must stop, otherwise this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back

Michael Avery
Columnist
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Don’t be tempted to spend that large revenue windfall

SA needs to be very careful not to squander its unexpected gains and needs also to continue keeping a lid on inflation

National

Denel’s fate in hands of Treasury as it seeks R3.4bn for restructuring

Pravin Gordhan says turnaround plan seeks to ensure stability of the cash-strapped state defence entity

By Linda Ensor
National

Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month

By Linda Ensor
Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: Markets will closely watch the assistance that Eskom receives

The power utility has long argued that it needs to get about half of its debt off its balance sheet

Hilary Joffe
Columnist
Economy

PREVIEW: SA on track for a much improved budget deficit

Treasury data shows government tax revenue exceeded February’s budget outlook by R162bn

Thuletho Zwane
Economics writer

LIVE DEBATE: SA’s medium-term budget — have your say

Join BusinessLIVE’s Twitter Space live discussion at 7pm on October 20 ahead of next week's medium-term budget
Economy
16 hours ago
