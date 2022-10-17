Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President and his team seem to fail to grasp how insensitive benefits would have been to citizens battling cost-of-living crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
The group has not capitalised on its strengths and needs energetic management
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
John Fraser talks to energy consultant Niall Kramer at the Red Chamber in Hyde Park
A social safety net comprising small cash grants can mitigate extreme poverty
On important questions of wages, state-owned entities and social support final answers seem unlikely to come in time
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Giving up on debt stability would be a recipe for disaster. The solution is faster growth, not more spending
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy ...
The Transnet strike must stop, otherwise this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back
SA needs to be very careful not to squander its unexpected gains and needs also to continue keeping a lid on inflation
Pravin Gordhan says turnaround plan seeks to ensure stability of the cash-strapped state defence entity
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month
The power utility has long argued that it needs to get about half of its debt off its balance sheet
Treasury data shows government tax revenue exceeded February’s budget outlook by R162bn
Mid-term budget 2022
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in parliament
NEWS AND ANALYSIS
Godongwana expected to pencil in 3% to cover public sector wage increases
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: A little can go a long way when it comes to basic income ...
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Fiscal credibility deficit persists before medium-term ...
What economists will look for in medium-term budget
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget followed by outrage from the ...
Godongwana promises Eskom debt relief details in medium-term budget
MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS
EDITORIAL: Don’t be tempted to spend that large revenue windfall
Denel’s fate in hands of Treasury as it seeks R3.4bn for restructuring
Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant
HILARY JOFFE: Markets will closely watch the assistance that Eskom receives
PREVIEW: SA on track for a much improved budget deficit
LIVE DEBATE: SA’s medium-term budget — have your say
