FREE TO READ | Youth Day showcases challenges, resilience of SA's young

The country's future rests on the shoulders of its young people, who must be given every opportunity to succeed in the face of growing unemployment and poverty

20 June 2022 - 08:42
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
As we commemorate 46 years in 2022 of the 16 June uprising, we reflect on the challenges our youth still face today.

High unemployment numbers, worsening poverty levels, limited access to funding for entrepreneurial endeavours, and continued challenges accessing quality programmes to study further are just some of what plagues the youth today but, despite all this, we have seen great resilience and an innovative spirit among this large part of our population.

We showcase some of this spirit in this year’s issue of Youth Day and highlight the efforts of organisations working to support our youth and combat some of the challenges they face.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

