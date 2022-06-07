REGISTER | The Directors Event to discuss Covid’s impact on business and society
The event will analyse the importance of having a capable state to tackle poverty and inequality
Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of Gift of the Givers, and political analyst Daniel Silke have been confirmed as the keynote speakers for SA’s biggest board meeting, The Directors Event.
The event will take place on June 24 2022.
Now in its eighth year, The Directors Event — sponsored by BCX and presented in association with the Institute of Directors SA — was created as an extension of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards and will focus on the impact of Covid-19 on business and society.
Sooliman will bring lessons learnt from recent humanitarian crises to enable the government and business to drive the most effective paths to recovery. He will bring his understanding of SA’s livelihood crisis and will explain why it’s vital for the country to advance into a future underpinned by a greater ethos of social responsibility.
The event will also tackle the importance of having a capable state to tackle poverty and inequality, as well as the connections between government and non-government funding of NGOs to enable the poor to escape a cycle of poverty.
In gaining a greater understanding of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on SA, Silke will examine the risks the conflict poses for the country. In particular, he will cover how SA should navigate the new geopolitical tensions.
High-profile speakers have most recently included:
- Tsakani Maluleke (SA’s auditor-general),
- Herman Warren (Director: Africa — The Economist Corporate Network),
- Andre de Ruyter (Eskom CEO),
- Wendy Lucas-Bull (former Absa chair),
- Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister),
- The late Jabu Mabuza (former chair, Eskom),
- Caroline Galvan (Senior manager, World Economic Forum),
- Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng; and
- Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance).
